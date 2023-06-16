Carole King's Life and Music Come To Life In BEAUTIFUL At Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Tuacahn opens the Broadway musical aptly titled Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in the indoor Hafen Theatre on June 30.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Video: See Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Production Photo 2 Video: First Look at TARZAN at Tuacahn Center for the Arts
Video: Get a First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn Amphitheatre Photo 3 Video: Get a First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn Amphitheatre
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 4 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album

Carole King's Life and Music Come To Life In BEAUTIFUL At Tuacahn Amphitheatre

For more than six decades, the music of Carole King has been influencing the lives of musicians and audiences alike with sounds and sentiments that are nothing short of beautiful.

Now, audiences can follow the history of this impressive icon in a production as remarkable as its leading lady’s career when Tuacahn opens the Broadway musical aptly titled Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in the indoor Hafen Theatre on June 30.

“I’ve been hoping to get Beautiful here at Tuacahn ever since I saw it on Broadway,” said Shari Jordan, associate artistic producer for Tuacahn. “It’s a show that everyone knows the music, even if they didn’t realize Carole King wrote it. Once the word gets out, I think people will be flocking to see it.”

Tackling the title role at Tuacahn is Sara Sheperd, who performed in the leading role on the Beautiful national tour and the understudy in the original Broadway company. Even after being immersed in the script and music for so many years, Sheperd said she never tires of the score that includes timeless classics like “I Feel the Earth Move Under My Feet,” “Natural Woman” and more.

“There is just something about the story and those songs that is just joyful,” Sheperd said. “It’s fascinating to witness her journey and the ending is a triumphant, joyful outcome that never gets old.”

Although Beautiful features a combination of music written by, and performed by, King and her contemporaries, the structure of the story is less of a jukebox musical, and more of a bio- musical that follows the early days of King’s writing career and highlights some of her most beloved pieces of music.

“What draws everyone in is this is a really good story that is well told,” said David Ruttura, co- director and choreographer for Beautiful.

Ruttura also comes from a long background with the Broadway and national tour for the production, giving him a unique ability to recreate the Broadway version on a Southern Utah stage.

“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. We’re trying to deliver Tuacahn a slice of what the show was like on Broadway,” Ruttura said. “Obviously there are some slight differences here and there that we’ve learned along the way, but essentially, the show you’ll see is what New Yorkers and tourists from around the world enjoyed for six years of its Broadway run.”

Now that Beautiful has been released to regional theaters, it’s been performed on stages varying widely in size and scope. But Ruttura said the smaller, intimate feel of the indoor Hafen Theatre is the perfect way to experience this musical.

“It’s a small, intimate story. You really want to find ways to bring the show into the laps of the audience so they can almost reach out and touch it,” Ruttura said. “My favorite part is watching these incredible performers perform these amazing songs like ‘On Broadway’ and ‘Up on the Roof’ that are truly touchstones for different periods. They manage to both honor past decades and have a contemporary feel that is so fresh and current.”

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes place June 30 to Aug. 19 in the indoor Hafen Theatre at Tuacahn. For tickets and more information log onto www.tuacahn.org or call the box office at 435-652-3300. And don’t miss any of the amazing musicals this season, including TarzanRoald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryThe Hunchback of Notre Dame and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical.




RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
Review: FIRST DAUGHTER SUITE At Creekside Theatre Fest Is Profound Photo
Review: FIRST DAUGHTER SUITE At Creekside Theatre Fest Is Profound

The U.S. semi-professional premiere of FIRST DAUGHTER SUITE, now playing in Pleasant Grove, is currently the only production of the musical anywhere in the world. Presented by Creekside Theatre Fest in Liahona Preparatory Academy’s black box theatre, it offers profound snapshots of the lives of several first families of the U.S. from the past 50 years.

2
An Other Theater Companys Final Show is THE 54TH STEP Photo
An Other Theater Company's Final Show is THE 54TH STEP

After six years of producing fresh, inclusive, and unique theatrical productions in Utah Valley, An Other Theater Company (AOTC) is closing its doors. The company is presenting a deeply important work as its final show.

3
THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Comes to OPPA! Photo
THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Comes to OPPA!

OPPA! will celebrate its next Creator's Series production produced for their more intimate black box style stage with the opening of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” on Friday, June 9th for a or a limited 6 show run.

4
Repertory Dance Theatre to Receive Funds from National Endowment for the Arts Photo
Repertory Dance Theatre to Receive Funds from National Endowment for the Arts

Repertory Dance Theatre has been approved for a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support the 'I AM' Project

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn Amphitheatre Video Video: Get a First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn Amphitheatre
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (6/30-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It’s a Wondrous Life
Off Broadway Theater (11/03-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sleepy Hollow: The Musical
West Valley Performing Arts Center (10/05-10/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (7/15-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/21-9/08)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PUFFS, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At A Certain School of Magic and Magic
West Valley Performing Arts Center (6/08-7/01)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Raisin in the Sun
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/23-9/08)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/22-9/09)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula vs. The Hunchback
Off Broadway Theater (10/06-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Macbeth
Tooele Valley Theatre (6/08-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You