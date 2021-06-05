BWW Review: SCERA's TARZAN is All About Family

Disney's TARZAN at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre is all about family, not only because of its message of familial love and acceptance, but because multiple families are participating onstage and behind the scenes together. And it's the perfect show to gather your entire family and see together on the SCERA's grassy hill under the stars.

TARZAN (music and lyrics by Phil Collins, book by David Henry Hwang) tells Edgar Rice Burroughs' well-known story of a boy raised by apes in the jungles of Africa. When a father-daughter team of scientists arrives to study the flora and fauna of the area, Tarzan learns for the first time that there are others like him in the world. He must decide whether he belongs with the family who raised him or with the one he is quickly falling in love with.

Director Chase Ramsey (who recently starred on Broadway in THE BOOK OF MORMON) and his wife, choreographer Janessa Ramsey, have filled the stage with movement that is meaningful and not distracting, creating an appropriately active, pulsating environment for the story to unfold.

Their son, Jude Peter Ramsey, who plays Young Tarzan, is an impressive performer for such a young age. He's joined by his also talented grandfather Mike Ramsey as Professor Porter.

Brian Smith (whose wife performs in the ensemble) is physically impeccable for the role of Tarzan, effortlessly lifting and swinging through the jungle, but he also brings an appealing earnestness that makes the audience want to root for him through his journey.

Additional memorable players include Hailey Bennett Sundwall (double cast with Chloe McLean) as Jane and her husband, Jeff Sundwall, as Kerchak; Coco Galli King as Kala; Bronson Dameron as Clayton; Keely Conrad as Terk; and Debany Gilson as Young Terk.

The jungle tapestry is brought to life through Shawn Herrera's multi-textured scenic design (including a real waterfall), Kelsey Seaver's fantastical costumes, and Elizabeth Griffiths' colorful lighting.

It's a fun summer community theatre production for the whole family!

TARZAN plays through June 19, 2021. For tickets, call the box office at 801-225-ARTS (2787) or visit www.scera.org.

Photo Credit: L-R Brian Smith (Tarzan) and Keely Conrad (Terk). Photo by Rachael Gibson.