BWW Review: ANASTASIA Graces the Eccles Theater with its Exquisite Presence

After a nearly two-year delay due to the pandemic, the national tour of ANASTASIA has finally graced the Eccles Theater with its exquisite presence. A rare case in which both production and material are equally glorious, ANASTASIA is like a sublimely crafted music box--both beautiful to behold and filled with magnificent music.

ANASTASIA (book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens), is based on the 1997 and 1956 20th Century Fox films and the legend of the missing Romanov princess. When struggling con artists Dmitry and Vlad scheme to find someone to take to Paris and pass off as the Russian princess Anastasia, they stumble upon a woman named Anya who is seemingly the perfect fit and has no memories of her childhood. As Anya journeys to the past, she desperately seeks to find home, love, family, and herself in the process.

The team behind RAGTIME, one of the greatest musicals of all time, has created another masterpiece, with a book that plumbs the depths of history and the human experience while at the same time fashioning a modern fairy tale that doesn't lose the sparkle and vivacity of the beloved animated film. Every song in the score is a glistening gem in its own right, developing character through thoughtful lyrics and achingly gorgeous melodies.

The current tour's non-Equity cast may lack the original Broadway company's complexity and polish, but they do their best to make up for it in effort and energy.

Kyla Stone is a superb Anya with a passionate, layered performance and stirring, crystal vocals.

Additional principals include Sam McLellan as Dmitry, Brandon Delgado as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as the Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, and Madeline Raube as Countess Lily. Interestingly, the ensemble includes graduates of both Brigham Young University and the University of Utah.

The impact of the production's projection design by Aaron Rhyne is indescribable, as it instantly and completely transports the audience to uncountable locations, filling the stage with brilliant color and unimpeachable artistic theatricality, while also grounding the locations in reality with unprecedented cinematic splendor.

The majestic scenic design by Alexander Dodge seamlessly incorporates the projection screens while also creating a versatile setting that works effortlessly for locations spanning palaces, slums, and everything between.

The costumes by Linda Cho are truly a sight to behold with stunning fabrics and textures and dazzling features and beadwork. They tell dozens of stories in and of themselves about the time, place, and people wearing them in both St. Petersburg and Paris.

The lighting design by Donald Holder melds together the projections, set, and costumes into one moving picture, bathed in beautiful, iridescent light.

ANASTASIA delivers on both style and substance, satisfying with visual grandeur and resonating deeply with soul-sustaining emotion.

Photo Credit: L-R Bryan Seastrom (Vlad), Kyla Stone (Anya), and Sam McLellan (Dmitry). Photo by Jeremy Daniel.

