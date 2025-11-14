BWW Q&A: Willow Becker of Mrs. Doubtfire at Covey Center for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From her first “Hellooooo!” to her fiery dinner fiasco, Mrs. Doubtfire is an icon for the generations. As a big screen hit in 1993, Mrs. Doubtfire was full of huge personalities and a heartwarming storyline that resonated with viewers—so much so that a Broadway production based on the film was created in 2022.

Now, just a few years later, the show is making national rounds in what has been called “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers.” And the second national tour is making a special stop in Utah for an exclusive engagement at the up-and-coming Covey Center for the Arts on Dec. 4-6.

Broadway World connected with the stars of the blockbuster hit, Craig Allen Smith (Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire) and Melissa Campbell (Miranda Hillard) to learn more about the show and what Utahns can expect to see this coming December.

Broadway World: Mrs. Doubtfire was a movie that came out in 1993, so it’s been a minute since it was brand new. What are some of the things about the show that maybe people don't know?

Melissa: If you've seen the movie with Robin Williams and Sally Field, it’s just like a perfect classic movie. It really scratches that nostalgia itch.

Daniel: Exactly. And there's a lot of lines taken from the movie that like, if you're wanting a moment from the movie, it's in the musical, but then we elevate it with musical numbers, and our fantastic ensemble is…they are just incredible dancers, incredible vocalists. They are creating a spectacle on the stage every night. So, it's the movie, but taken up a step.

Broadway World: How many people are in the total ensemble? How many people are in the tour with you guys?

Melissa: We have 25 people in the cast.

Broadway World: What else are you bringing with you? Set pieces? Costumes? It seems like a lot.

Melissa: Sets, costumes, there are a lot of things to be moving from town to town and place to place. It's really kind of an exciting adventure to be on.

Broadway World: You talk about this kind of nostalgia that goes along with Mrs. Doubtfire. What's something special about the show that you've connected with? What's something that you find personally, maybe nostalgic or personally, emotionally connecting?

Daniel: Well, for me, it's just been this is almost this role has been almost a little bit of therapy for me, actually, because I'm a divorced dad. I have two boys, you know, from a previous marriage, and they're older now. They've just started college during their freshman year, but I relate so much to Daniel. I never lost custody of my kids like he did, but just the thought of not seeing my children is terrible, so it really resonates with me.

Broadway World: Thank you for being so vulnerable and sharing that with us. Do you think that a lot of theatre-goers connect on the same personal level?

Daniel: Well, I don't know that any other musical really addresses that this kind of, you know, topical issue in today's society. You know, a lot of people go have separated families and have to deal with this kind of issue, and the show is just something cathartic, I think, for everybody to be able to see it and go, “Oh, I'm not the only one.”

Melissa: Well, and the ending of the show, I think, is really important. It’s a very realistic ending. Everyone finds love, but in a different way than you might imagine, while still keeping the love for their children the first and foremost.

Broadway World: With all of this real-life emotional messaging, what role does humor play in the show?

Melissa: I mean, the thing is, you are going to be laughing your butt off the whole time, and then all of a sudden you're going to realize how much it touches you. I mean, Daniel’s impressions are incredible. I think the writers did a really great job of creating a flow of scenes that add the humor that you need to deal with hard situations, because, you know, it's that whole thing of, if I don't laugh, I'll cry.

Broadway World: The tour is making a special exclusive stop in Provo to do just 4 performances. Have you ever been to Utah before?

Daniel: I've never been. No, I'm really excited. I haven't been west of Chicago, really. I landed in LA what Disneyland. But then, yeah, so I'm excited to see the western half of this country.

Broadway World: Why should Utah come and see this show at The Covey in Provo from Dec. 4-6?

Melissa: It's a great story for families, because it is so funny for all ages. But it really it shows that there can be a happy ending for families of all sizes, all shapes, whatever it looks like, that you can find love even within conflict. That's really the heart of our story, is family.

Find out more about the National Broadway tour of Mrs. Doubtfire at The Covey on Dec. 4-6.

Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy

Date: Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 4-6, 2025

Time: Thurs-Sat, 7:30 PM; Sat. Matinee, 2 PM

Location: The Covey, 425 W. Center St., Provo, UT

Tickets: $29-$59

Get Tickets Here: https://bit.ly/4p72prt