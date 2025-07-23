ANNIE to be Presented at Wasatch Theatre Company in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wasatch Theatre Company, WTC Kids, South Jordan Arts Council, and Sandbox Theatre will present the timeless family favorite Annie the Musical at the Regent Street Black Box Theatre. This heartwarming production will run for four performances only: August 11, 14, 15 at 7:00 PM; August 16 at 1:30 PM and 7:00 PM.

Directed by a team of theatre professionals, this special production features a cast of young performers from across the Wasatch Front. Set in 1930s New York City during the Great Depression, Annie tells the inspirational story of a plucky orphan who sets out to find her parents and ends up capturing the heart of billionaire Oliver Warbucks—and audiences of all ages.

With unforgettable songs like “Tomorrow,” “Maybe,” and “It's the Hard Knock Life,” Annie is a celebration of hope, family, and the power of resilience. The collaboration among Wasatch Theatre Company, WTC Kids, South Jordan Arts Council, and Sandbox Theatre brings a unique blend of community spirit and professional excellence to the stage.

"This production is about more than just putting on a musical," says WTC Executive Director Jim Martin. "It was created as a response to the controversial politics of the 1970s and is a way to look at the controversial politics of 2025 with an activist lens.”

Tickets are available now through Wasatch Theatre Company's website and the ArtTix website. Performance Dates & Times:

Monday, August 11 at 7:00 PM

Thursday, August 14 at 7:00 PM

Friday, August 15 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, August 16 at 1:30 PM & 7:00 PM