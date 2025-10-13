AACT to Present 2026 Salt Lake Theatre Adventure at Hale Centre Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Association of Community Theatre is inviting theatre enthusiasts from across the country to join its next AACT Theatre Adventure, taking place February 13-15, 2026, in the Salt Lake City area.

Hosted by the award-winning Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy, Utah, this three-day experience combines world-class performances, exclusive behind-the-scenes access, and the stunning natural beauty of the Utah mountains.

Participants will enjoy Broadway-caliber productions in one of the nation's most innovative and visually striking venues. The lineup includes Frozen - The Broadway Musical, the world premiere of Hallmarked, and the regional premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, a hilarious hit from the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong.

Packages include three nights' accommodation at the Residence Inn Salt Lake City Sandy, a choice of two- or three-show options, and a Sunday backstage tour of Hale Centre Theatre. Hotel amenities include complimentary breakfast, Wi-Fi, fitness facilities, and an indoor pool. Travel discounts with Delta and United Airlines are also available. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.