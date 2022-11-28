A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Pioneer Theatre Company in December

Pioneer Theatre Company, Utah's premiere professional theatre, will present A Christmas Story, The Musical-the Tony-nominated musical adaptation based on the 1983 film. The 2012 work was adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette, with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The production is directed and choreographed by PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg and runs from December 9 through December 24.

It's Christmas time in 1940, and bespectacled 10-year-old Ralphie Parker desperately wants one very specific gift-but will Santa deliver? Join Ralphie, The Old Man, and the whole gang as they bring frozen flag poles, triple-dog-dares, MAJOR Awards, and pure holiday magic to life on stage like never before.

"In a time where it seems everything old is new again, I'm delighted that PTC is joining the nostalgia party by presenting the musical version of one of the all-time great holiday films, A Christmas Story," said Karen Azenberg. "This Tony-nominated adaptation dazzled Broadway audiences in 2012, followed by a successful national tour, and I'm pleased to be able to bring it to PTC this holiday season."

CAST AND CREATIVE

Returning to PTC are EJ Zimmerman* (Once) as (Miss) Shields, as well as Ensemble members Kyle Caress* (Elf - The Musical, Hello, Dolly!), Lenny Daniel* (Hello Dolly!, Something Rotten), Andy Frank* (Hello Dolly!), Howard Kaye* (Elf - The Musical, Hello, Dolly!), Tito Livas* (Fireflies, In The Heights), Stephanie Maloney* (Oliver!), Kate Cassidy Ryan* (Grease), Austin Flamm (Elf - The Musical) as Scut Farkus/Ensemble, and Annie Mautz (Elf - The Musical).

Making their PTC debuts are Danny Bernardy* (My Fair Lady, Olney Theatre Center) as The Old Man, Stacie Bono* (Miss Saigon, National Tour) as Mother, Don Noble* (An American In Paris, First National Tour) as narrator Jean Shepherd, Paris Alexander Nesbitt* (The Book of Mormon, National Tour) as Santa Claus/Ensemble, and Ensemble member Tyler Symone* (Henry Box Brown, CTC Theatre Company).

Also making their respective PTC debuts are Ethan Marchant (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Hale Centre Theatre) as Schwartz/Ensemble, Asher Nehring (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Hale Centre Theatre) as Randy, Daniel Sorokine (A Christmas Carol, Hale Centre Theatre) as Flick/Ensemble, Kiyan R. Wyness (Willy Wonka, Conservatory of Performing Arts) as Grover Dill/Ensemble, as well as Ensemble members Genevieve Fluckiger-Roberts (Snow White, Ballet West), Langley Hayman (Sister Act, CPLT), Tessa Jensen (Waitress, Eccles), Jessie Kranz (In Pieces, University of Utah), Ella Murphy (The Night Witches, University of Utah), Elsa Parry (Matilda The Musical, school production), Tyson Russell (The Wicked Wizard of Ahhs, Off Broadway Theatre), and Jane Wilkins (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Hale Centre Theatre).

Mack Boyer (Frozen Kids, Hale Centre Theatre) and Soren Ray (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre) alternate in the role of Ralphie Parker.

Joining Azenberg on the creative team are Musical Director Helen Gregory, Scenic Designer James Noone, Costume Designer K.L. Alberts, Lighting Designer Dawn Chiang, Sound Designer Aaron Hubbard, and Wig & Hair Designer Samantha Wootten, and Associate Director Lenny Daniel*. Tracey Woolley* is the Production Stage Manager.

A Christmas Story, The Musical runs from December 9 through December 24 at the Simmons Memorial Pioneer Theatre. Tickets are available individually, or as part of PTC's season packages, at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling PTC's Box Office at 801-581-6961.

