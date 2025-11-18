Tickets to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City to go on Sale This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, will go on sale Wednesday, November 19 for its engagement at Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, April 8-26, 2026.

Featuring Maria Björnson’s brilliant original design, this production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened at its birthplace His Majesty’s Theatre in 2021. Both the acclaimed new London production and the forthcoming North American Tour are directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on the celebrated original direction by Harold Prince with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.

Isaiah Bailey will lead the company in the title role of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’. He is joined by Jordan Lee Gilbert as ‘Christine Daaé’, Daniel Lopez as ‘Raoul’, Midori Marsh as ‘Carlotta Giudicelli’, William Thomas Evans as ‘Monsieur Firmin’, Carrington Vilmont as ‘Monsieur André’, Lisa Vroman as ‘Madame Giry’, Christopher Bozeka as ‘Ubaldo Piangi’, Melo Ludwig as ‘Meg Giry’, and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as ‘Christine Daaé, at certain performances’.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “At long last, The Phantom is back and will soon, once again, haunt theatres across North America in the revitalized brilliant original production, which continues to be a sold-out success at His Majesty’s Theatre in London. The beating heart of Phantom has always been the love triangle entwining The Phantom, Christine, and Raoul and I am thrilled to announce that we have found three exciting and contemporary new stars to rekindle the flames of our phantastic love story: Isaiah Bailey as ‘The Phantom’, Jordan Lee Gilbert as ‘Christine’ and Daniel Lopez as ‘Raoul’, ensuring your fantasies unwind as they unleash the power of the music of the night once again.”



THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the world’s most beautiful and spectacular musicals. Since 1986, it has played to over 160 million people in 205 cities, 58 territories and 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom’ who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, The Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

