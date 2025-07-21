Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Young Frankenstein comes to Sutter Street Theatre this week. Performances run July 25th – August 24th, 2025. The show features a book by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan, with music & lyrics by Mel Brooks. It is directed by Kenny Brian Gagni with Dena Jimena, with musical direction by Connie Mockenhaupt and Rikki Pratt, and choreography by Devin LePage with Thomas LePage.

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster new musical comedy. The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant stage creation – Young Frankenstein! Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”) inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania.

With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced “Eye-gore”), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. “It’s alive!” he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather’s. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

Warning: Show contains bright, flashing lights and strobe effects.