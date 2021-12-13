Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards; Lime Arts Productions's THE PARTY HOP Leads Best Play!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Sacramento:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Valerie Rachelle - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 78%

Jessica Schorr - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 20%

Jessica Schorr - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bethany Deal - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 73%

Anne-Marie Pringle - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 24%

Anne-Marie Pringle - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Valerie Rachelle - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 71%

Kelly Cullity - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 23%

Bryce McDill - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 7%

Best Direction Of A Play

Teresa Stirling Forsyth - MY JEKYLL & HYDE - Placer Repertory Theater @ the Ooley 55%

Teresa Stirling Forsyth - NEW BEGINNINGS - Placer Repertory Theater @ Wm Jessup 45%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Roman Sanchez - THE PARTY HOP - LIME ARTS PRODUCTIONS 36%

Jerry Lee - THE SWORD IN THE STONE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 33%

Nicole Limon - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Celebration Arts Theatre 14%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Jerry Lee - THE SWORD IN THE STONE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 82%

TS Forsyth & Ryan Gerberding - UNDONE - Placer Repertory Theater 18%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Van Tuyl - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 83%

Jason Bramham - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 17%

Best Performer In A Musical

Christine Rowan - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 27%

Sarah Edwards - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 23%

Jerry Lee - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 17%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Christina Schmidt - THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions 26%

Paige Taylor - THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions 20%

Betsy Moore - THE SWORD IN THE STONE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 18%

Best Play

THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions 61%

GLORIA: A LIFE - Sacramento Theatre Company 23%

MY JEKYLL & HYDE - Placer Repertory Theater @ the Ooley 16%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

GLORIA: A LIFE - Sacramento Theatre Company 50%

THE LION KING, KIDS - Musical Mayhem Productions 22%

NEW BEGINNINGS - Placer Repertory Theater @ Wm Jessup 17%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dana Moran Williams & Whitney Lehn Meltz - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 77%

Jason Bramham - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 15%

Jason Bramham - THE LION KING, KIDS - Musical Mayhem Productions 5%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tatiana Covington-Para - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 80%

Bryce McDill - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 16%

Bryce McDill - THE LION KING, KIDS - Musical Mayhem Productions 3%

Best Streaming Play

THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions 42%

THE SWORD IN THE STONE - Sierra Repertory Theatre 34%

FADE - Teatro Espejo 14%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Griffin Barr - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 29%

Alex Alansalon - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Sierra Repertory Theatre 25%

Sydney Carmona - URINETOWN - Musical Mayhem Productions 16%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Lauren Zika - THE PARTY HOP - Lime arts productions 28%

Mickey Donovan - THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Prodcutions 22%

Erwin Guerrero - THE PARTY HOP - Lime Arts Productions 20%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Sierra Repertory Theatre 56%

MOANA, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 35%

MARY POPPINS, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 9%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Lime Arts Productions 53%

DANCE NATION - CSU Sacramento 47%