Video: IN THE HEIGHTS at Broadway at Music Circus

A trailer for the production of In The Heights at Broadway at Music Circus has been released! The production will run through August 7 at the UC Davis Health Pavillion. See the video!

From the creator of the smash hit Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s multiple Tony-winning Best Musical captures the sights and sounds of a vibrant New York City neighborhood on the brink of change, telling the story of a bodega owner whose life is interwoven with residents who visit his store. The thrilling score combines Latin rhythms, hip-hop and pop for an exhilarating journey about chasing your dreams and what it truly means to be home.

The production is directed by Marcos Santana, choreographed by Ricky Tripp, and music directed by Andrew Sotomayor. Find out more information about the show and buy tickets by clicking here.