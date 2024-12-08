Video: ELF THE MUSICAL at Broadway at Music Circus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch highlights from Elf the Musical at Broadway at Music Circus, starring Aaron Kaurick as Buddy the Elf in the video here! The one-week engagement runs through at the UC Davis Health Pavilion. Elf the Musical features a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, with Music by Matthew Sklar and Lyrics by Chad Beguelin, based on the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum.

Don’t miss this modern day Christmas classic based on the beloved 2003 film, the hilarious tale of Buddy, an orphan baby who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and winds up being raised at the North Pole. Join Buddy on his journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New Yorkers remember the spirit of Christmas. Onstage for the first time in the intimate UC Davis Health Pavilion, home of Broadway At Music Circus.

The cast features Aaron Kaburick, Alexi Ishida, Darrin Baker, Leah Hocking, Benny Poort, Korie Lee Blossey, Kathy Deitch, Gerry McIntyre, William Ryall, Brianna Ascione, Kyle Coffman, Dominic Dorest, Andrew Eckert, Sam Faulkner, Beatrice Howell, Chloe Rae Kehm, Adriana Negron, Carson Hampton, Lexie Plath, Brian Steven Shaw, and Antonia Vivino.

The production is directed by Linda Goodrich, with choreography by John MacInnis. Dennis Castellano serves as Music Director and Music Supervisor. The Production Team also includes Costume Designer Dan Hewson, Scenic Designer Ian Wallace, Lighting Designer Charlie Morrison, Projection Designer Brian Pacelli, Sound Designer Joe Caruso, Jr., Hair, Wig and Makeup Designer Sophia Anderson, Properties Designer Christa Kinch, and Production Stage Manager Suzanne Apicella.

Performances run at the UC Davis Health Pavilion through Sun, Dec 15.

