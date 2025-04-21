UNSEEN By Mona Mansour Begins At Capital Stage In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Capital Stage will continue its 20th Anniversary Season with the Sacramento Premiere of UNSEEN by Mona Mansour. This intense mystery follows the story of Mia's search for her missing memories of a middle east conflict she was photographing.

Benjamin T. Ismail (LOVE AND INFORMATION, AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY, AMERICAN FAST) returns to direct. Featuring local favorites Brittni Barger* and Jamie Jones*, and Rasha Zamamiri* with her Capital Stage debut.

Conflict photographer Mia wakes up in the Istanbul apartment of her on-again, off-again girlfriend after being found unconscious at the scene of a massacre she was photographing. Mia can't even remember being there, but she wired photos of the site hours before she was found. The two women resume their volatile push-pull when Mia's well-meaning Californian mother arrives from the US, trying to help unravel what happened to her daughter.

Performances run May 7 - June 8, 2025. Tickets are available now at capstage.org. (*Member Actors' Equity Association).

