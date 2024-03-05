THE LIGHTNING THIEF Comes to Sutter Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical comes to Sutter Street Theatre beginning this weekend. Performances run March 9th – April 7th.

The musical features a Book by Joe Tracz, with Music & Lyrics by Rob Rokicki, is Directed by Mark Cornfield, with Music Direction by Heather Clark, and Choreography by Dian Hoel.

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus’s master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he must find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed in his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him. Adapted from the best-selling book “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score.