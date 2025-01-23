THE HELLO GIRLS To Have Sacramento Premiere In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Women's Theatre Collective will present the Sacramento premiere of The Hello Girls in April 2025. This exciting new musical, written in 2018 by Peter Mills and Cara Reichel, chronicles the real-life story of America's first women soldiers, that takes us from New York to the WWI frontlines in France.

It is the story of the groundbreaking work of women telephone operators and their expertise in the field of communications that played a central role in turning the tide of World War I in favor of the Allies. Once home the soldiers fought a decades long battle for recognition and equality as members of the armed services.

The Hello Girls will be playing at the Ooley Theatre in Sacramento from April 18th to May 4th. 10% of the proceeds will go to Women's Veterans Giving whose mission is to to connect, empower, and accomplish growth of professional women veterans in the Sacramento area.

Women's Theatre Collective is a non-profit organization based in Sacramento producing theatre to create a better world for women and girls. Their productions promote positive, authentic portrayals of women and public awareness of women's issues.

