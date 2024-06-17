Sierra Stages to Present HONK! at The Nevada Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sierra Stages will present Honk!, a musical retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale, The Ugly Duckling. This charming show will run from July 11 - August 3 at The Nevada Theatre in Nevada City, California.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder in this musical made for anyone who ever felt left out or misunderstood—only to find that being different isn’t so bad after all. Written by George Stiles with music and lyrics by Anthony Drewe, we follow the story of Ugly, a very different kind of duckling. Ugly’s journey of self-discovery is told with heart and humor through the colorful characters he meets along the way—a scheming cat, a drill sergeant goose, and a vaudevillian frog to name a few.

Honk! playfully creates a world where looks can be deceiving and being different can be delightful. Christi Colombo (who serves triple duty as musical director, choreographer, and Ugly’s mom, Ida) has loved this show for a long time. “I fell in love with this show when I chauffeured my younger sister to rehearsal when she was cast as the littlest duckling,” said Columbo. “I watched it over and over, but never got sick of the music. It is a full circle dream come true to not only be in it myself—but be in it with my sister and my daughter as the littlest duckling!”

Back in 2000, Honk! won the Olivier–the British equivalent of the Tony Awards—for best new musical, beating out the Tony Award-winning The Lion King. The New York Times called this show for adults and kids alike “wonderfully agile and comic and touching.” Join us for the feel-good musical of the summer!

Performance Details



What: Honk!

When: Thursday - Saturday @ 7:30pm / Sunday and Saturday, July 27 @ 2pm

Dates: July 11 - August 3

Where: The Nevada Theater

Tickets: $25 - 38



Honk! stars Robert Rushin as Ugly, with a large cast of talented locals including Anthony Andino, Christi Colombo, Vicki Colombo, Krissi DeKowazan, Jed Dixon, Wyndle Dixon, Heidi Grass, Mackenzie Martin, Valencia McCraner, Kenny Miele, Rorie Oas, and Nori Reed.

Sierra Stages has been bringing high-quality productions to Nevada County for 15 years. For tickets and more information on Honk!, visit www.SierraStages.org or call 530.346.3210.

Comments