Shawn Colvin & KT Tunstall to Play Harris Center in November

Harris Center for The Arts will present a double dose of star power: An Evening With – Shawn Colvin & KT TUNSTALL together onstage on Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30pm.

Shawn Colvin and KT Tunstall pack a double dose of star power into a single, awe-inspiring concert experience. Colvin, the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter of “Sunny Came Home” fame, has an emotional depth and on-stage vulnerability that has solidified her as a premier live performer. Her lasting appeal is due, in part, to her willingness to lay her emotions bare, coupled with an unmistakable dry wit.

Scottish singer/songwriter Tunstall, best known for hits “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See,” captivates audiences with her dynamic vocals and skilled guitar prowess. Her singular knack for balancing introspective folk and propulsive rock, paired with her pioneering looping skills, have established Tunstall as a must-see performer. Yet, Tunstall has never been one for creative stasis. She's spent the past few years exploring new, electrifying sounds and seamlessly weaving together disparate genres into a style that is uniquely her own.

Shawn Colvin stopped the industry in its tracks with her arresting 1989 debut, “Steady On.” The following spring, Colvin took home the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album, establishing herself as a mainstay in the singer-songwriter genre. In the ensuing 30 years, Colvin has won three Grammy Awards, released thirteen superlative albums, written a critically acclaimed memoir, maintained a non-stop national and international touring schedule, appeared on countless television and radio programs, had her songs featured in major motion pictures, and created a remarkable canon of work.

Her inspiring and candid memoir, Diamond In The Rough, was published in by Harper Collins in 2012. Diamond In The Rough looks back over Colvin's rich lifetime of highs and lows with stunning insight and candor. Through its pages we witness the story of a woman honing her artistry, finding her voice, and making herself whole.

Shawn Colvin was recognized for her career accomplishments when she was honored with the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Trailblazer Award by the Americana Music Association. Presenting her with this prestigious award was Bonnie Raitt. Said Raitt, “She's simply one of the best singers I've ever heard – and a truly gifted and deep songwriter and guitarist… She was groundbreaking when she emerged and continues to inspire me and the legions of fans and other singer/songwriters coming up in her wake.”

Over the course of three decades, Shawn Colvin has established herself as a captivating performer and a revered storyteller, well-deserving of the commendation of her peers and the devoted audiences who have been inspired by her artistry. And as she enters her third decade as a songwriter and performer, she continues to reaffirm her status as a vital voice in music.

KT TUNSTALL

KT Tunstall burst onto the music scene with her 2004 multi-platinum debut, Eye to the Telescope – which spawned the global hits “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See.” These songs, paired with her pioneering looping skills, established KT as a captivating and dynamic performer, as well as a songwriter with a knack for balancing introspective folk and propulsive rock.

KT recently expanded her musical style by focusing on a trilogy of records, where each album zeroes in on a single concept: soul, body, and mind – 2016's KIN, 2018's WAX, and 2022's NUT cemented KT's position as one of the most exciting contemporary songwriters of her time.

KT has also moved into writing for Musical Theatre, and is currently working as the Composer for the adaptation of the 1995 beloved cult classic movie Clueless.

Individual tickets for An Evening With – Shawn Colvin & KT TUNSTALL are on sale now at the Harris Center Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.

About Harris Center for the Arts

Long envisioned as a critically important element for Folsom Lake College, the visual and performing arts center was initially conceived as a facility to instruct, develop, and guide talented students to become actors, musicians, dancers, visual artists, and behind-the-curtain technicians. The scope and size of the Center expanded significantly with a 2003 feasibility study which validated the need for a facility that could also serve as a regional arts center for the greater community.

In 2004, the project proposal approved by the Los Rios Board of Trustees was submitted to the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office for final funding approval in the 2005-06 budget year. Construction of the $50 million project began in July 2008, supported by a State Educational Facilities General Obligation Bond, Local Measure A Bond, other District resources, and donations to the Folsom Lake College Foundation.

In February, 2011, the Center opened as "Three Stages at Folsom Lake College" and by the end of its second full season it had already attracted over 300,000 patrons to its offerings. In August, 2012, the Los Rios District Board of Directors announced the renaming of the facility to the "Harris Center for the Arts," honoring Chancellor Emeritus Brice Harris who, during his tenure, oversaw a doubling of the size of the District including the development of Folsom Lake College. He, together with then President of the College Thelma Scott-Skillman, was perhaps most responsible for seeing the vision of a Regional Performing Arts Center for the community realized.

