Review: MURDER ON THE NILE at Ooley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fans of the Queen of Crime are in for a treat. Murder on the Nile, Agatha Christie’s play based on her novel Death on the Nile, is playing at the Ooley Theatre. Director Tana Colburn is heading this community theatre adaptation of the suspenseful classic that features accomplished local actors.

The stage version varies from the original novel, most notably in that famed inspector Hercule Poirot has been replaced by Canon Ambrose Pennfather. Shane Robert steals the show as Pennfather, whose morality wars with his dedication to the deceased. Can he conduct an unbiased investigation? Is he involved in the murder on the Nile? In a cleverly designed set by Elise Hodge, the cast of thirteen find themselves stuck on a cruise on the Nile. Newlyweds Katy (Stacey Nason) and Simon (Nathan Colburn) Mostyn are trying to enjoy their honeymoon, but are being stalked by Simon’s ex-fiancee, Jacqueline (Heidi Schuyler). A motley cast of characters nervously assemble as they regard each other suspiciously and wonder who is guilty. Is it sarcastic William Smith (Pablo Ortiz)? Snobby Miss Ffloliet-ffolkes (Elise Hodge)? Serious Dr. Bessner (Gary Cadwising)?

Colburn does classics well, and Murder on the Nile is no exception. It is a longer show, but the story is effectively entertaining and Christie’s whodunits are always a crowd favorite. Audiences will have fun playing detective and trying to figure out who the murderer is, and the intimate venue adds to the cozy riverboat feel. This production is definitely worth making a trip up the Nile, or downtown, for this weekend.

Murder on the Nile plays at the Ooley Theatre through February 8th. More information and tickets can be found at emhpros.weebly.com.

Photo credit: Ooley Theatre

Reader Reviews