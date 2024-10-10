Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE is Sure to Deliver the Laughs at Broadway Sacramento

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I’ve just found the new definition of fun, and it’s Mrs. Doubtfire. Broadway Sacramento continues its season of excellence with director Jerry Zaks’s comedy based on the 1993 film that starred Robin Williams. It had a limited run on Broadway immediately before and following the pandemic, but enjoyed renewed success in London in 2023. Its score by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick (Something Rotten) was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award in 2022. This show is just what we didn’t know we needed – lighthearted hilarity with a touch of nostalgia and feeling. It’s a recipe even Mrs. Doubtfire can’t mess up.

The story itself could be heavy if it weren’t for the constant comedy. Daniel Hillard (Rob McClure) is going through some life-changing events. His wife, Miranda (Catherine Brunell), is tired of his immaturity and emotional unavailability and demands a divorce. He is devastated and disconsolate at the idea of being away from his children, so he utilizes his voiceover skills and devises a plan to pose as a Scottish nanny to spend time with them. A series of cringe-inducing scenarios follow, each more hilarious than the last. From Daniel’s brother, Frank (Aaron Kaburick), who screams every times he lies (which is a lot), to the stern suspicion of the CPS worker, Wanda Sellner (Romelda Teron Benjamin), each character is fully fleshed out and delightfully developed.

The energetic overture sets the tone for the rest of the show. There is truly not a dull moment. In the first act alone we get the glitzy fun of “Make Me a Woman,” the hilariously relatable kitchen disaster “Easy Peasy,” and the catchy rap “It’s About Time.” The second act gives us screamingly funny numbers like “Big Fat No” and “He Lied to Me.” While the lyrics are easy to follow and the music is catchy, the performers bring the show to life with verve, zest, and inarguable talent. A fantastic ensemble is complemented by equally great principals. Kaburick and Marquez Linder as his husband, Andre, are the Ethels to Daniel’s Lucy. They’re a madcap trio, one that I wouldn’t mind seeing again and again. We want to hate Miranda for Daniel’s predicament, but Brunell is just so likable. Her touching rendition of “Let Go” doesn’t hurt, either. I also wanted to dislike Stuart (Alex Ringler), Miranda’s new love interest, but Ringler is so endearing and sincere (even if he is, as Mrs. Doubtfire says, boring). The showstopper, however, is Mrs. Doubtfire/Daniel. Rob McClure is an entertainer, and it’s obvious that he loves doing it. He holds the audience captive from the first voice. Miss Piggy? No problem. Kermit? No sweat. Homer Simpson, Darth Vader, Gollum? Piece of cake. He’s a gifted chameleon, and I feel lucky to have experienced one of his last performances in this show. After originating the role on Broadway and spending the last year on the National tour, his last stop will be right here in Sacramento. Trust me, you don’t want to miss him.

Mrs. Doubtfire plays at Broadway Sacramento through October 13th. Tickets may be purchased online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

Comments