Review: EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE at Valkyrie Theatre Company

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie…and for good reason. The Valkyrie Theatre Company is putting on this inspirational show based on real-life British drag queen, Jamie Campbell. Its feel-good, energetic score by Dan Gillespie Sells and book by Tom MacRae tell the coming-of-age story of Jamie New, whose message to be true to oneself is one we all need to hear.

Director Lisa Dillon has created a beautiful homage to the dreamers, the misfits, the ostracized. High school is difficult enough, but to be gay and bullied adds another layer that many find insurmountable. Jason Bionda does a masterful job of inhabiting Jamie, whose dream of becoming a drag queen subjects him to ridicule and physical torment from his classmates, his community, and his father. In an amazing display of resilience, he books his first drag show through former drag icon, Loco Chanele, played by a fabulous Michael Coleman. As he brings Mimi Me to life, he relies on support from his unwavering mother, Margaret (Alison Gilbreath), and family friend, Ray (Alison Loeprich). Gilbreath is completely relatable as a mother, and her performance of “He’s My Boy” is touching and heart-wrenching. Also in Jamie’s corner is his Best Friend, Pritti, who is played by Rebekah Daniel. She’s down-to-earth and sincere, and her rendition of “It Means Beautiful” is, well, beautiful. Bionda truly brings the energy to the group, and his confidence and infectious joy light up the stage in numbers like “And You Don’t Even Know It.” He doesn't let his uptight teacher, Miss Hedge (Jenny Connors), or the resident bully, Dean (Eliot Popovic Meyer) dull his shine for long. The rest of the cast is also brilliantly enthusiastic, and leave the audience with the feeling that dreams do come true.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie runs through December 22nd with Valkyrie Theatre Company.

