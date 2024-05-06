Review: COME FROM AWAY at Gallo Center For The Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



September 11, 2001, is a date that is seared into the consciousness of everyone old enough to remember the events of that day. While the tragedy was overwhelming, the courage and solidarity that emerged was overflowing. Come From Away shows some of the best of humanity and leaves us with hope that human kindness will always prevail. The public agrees, as its 2017 Broadway premiere garnered seven Tony Award nominations.

Come From Away is based on the true story of thirty-eight planes that were diverted to Newfoundland on September 11..When U.S. airspace closed, 7,000 people were sent to the small town of Gander to wait. The residents of Gander, however, were ill-equipped to handle the sudden influx of people. In an incredible showing of community, they managed to piece together enough resources to feed, clothe, and house all of these unexpected “come from aways,” and do so graciously.

As in the tour I reviewed in 2022, all of the performers are seamless. They segue effortlessly from Newfoundlander to American to a hodgepodge of other accents while incorporating cultural practices and challenges. From the Egyptian suddenly faced with suspicion to an African couple who struggle to communicate, we are led by the universal unifier of music to sympathize with everyone affected by the horrors of that day.

Come From Away hasn’t lost any of its staying power, and is just as effective at evoking emotion and tension the second time seen (or the third, or the fourth). What it does right is throwing comedy into the mix right when the subject matter gets heavy. A musical about 9/11 could quickly become too dark and overwhelming, but writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein sensitively use wit and humor to dilute the melancholy.

While this show was at the Gallo Center for one weekend only, I recommend seeing it if given a chance. Its heartwarming message will renew your faith in humanity and its music will stay with you long after the last fiddle has stopped playing.

For more information on upcoming events at the Gallo Center for the Arts, please visit www.galloarts.org.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

