Previews: TWENTY ONE PILOTS Bring Their Clancy Tour to Golden 1 Center

The countdown is on, Sacramento! Less than a week remains until Grammy Award-winning duo Twenty One Pilots electrifies the Golden 1 Center with their unique sound and unparalleled energy. On August 25th, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun arrive on The Clancy World Tour to perform songs from their seventh full-length album, Clancy.

The group achieved commercial success with their 2015 release, Blurryface. The album’s third single, “Stressed Out,” shot to number one on Billboard Alternative Songs and Hot Rock Songs charts, and peaked at number two on Billboard Hot 100. It was also “the first album to notch a RIAA Gold or Platinum Certification for every one of its songs.” Their subsequent album, Trench, was Platinum-certified, followed by their Gold-certified LP, Scaled and Icy, which achieved “the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021.”

Like its predecessors, Clancy has also hit the musical world by storm. It debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 and has elicited favorable reviews from critics. Clancy is also unique in that it successfully melds several different genres in one album. From the punk-infused “Next Semester” to the hip hop sounds of “Backslide,” there is something for everyone. My personal favorite is “Routines in the Night,” an ethereally mesmerizing showcase of solid songwriting chops that I can’t wait to witness in person (I’ve been listening to it on repeat for a week).

Join me at the Golden 1 Center this coming Sunday, August 25th, to catch Twenty One Pilots live before they head south on this much-anticipated tour. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. Tickets and more information can be found at twentyonepilots.com and ticketmaster.com.

Photo credit: Ashley Osborn

Comments