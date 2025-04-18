PLAY IT STRAIGHT Begins In May At R25 Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



R25 Theater Company will present “Play It Straight” from April 18 through May 11 at California Stage, 2509 R Street, in midtown Sacramento. Performances are 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 2pm on Sundays.

This new play, written by local playwrights Richard Winters, Gary Wright, and Kerri Yund, is being directed by Richard Winters..

There's drama at the high school. Drama teacher Mr. Ross finds himself on the front line of culture and identity wars as he, his students, and school administrators grapple with a new policy which requires the school to out a gay student to her conservative father. Can Ross walk the ethical tightrope between supporting his students and keeping his job?

Cast

Ross: Mike Poe

Ivan: Joshua Dalton

Hope: Shannon Poe

Morgan: Drucella Anne Miranda

Michael: Cisco Perez

Nate: Jacob DeHart

Gabe: Seth Murphy

Jenny: Maxine Pollitt

Kim: Jeaneva Scruggs

C.J.: Kenny Pineau

Beacher: Ted Ridgway

Hewitt: Jessica Brooks

Stern: Paul Scott.

The box office opens 30 minutes before curtain. Concessions will be sold, including homemade brownies. Street parking is available, but may have revised City of Sacramento parking restrictions due to a new entertainment venue opening this spring on R Street. Please check street signage carefully and allow extra time to park.

R25 Theater Group is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. R25 Theater Group, 1713 25th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816 http://R25theater.org.

