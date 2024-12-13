Previews: TAHOE LIVE Electrifies at Palisades Tahoe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s a winter wonderland this weekend at Palisades Tahoe! Tahoe Live is back for the third year and boasts an impressive lineup of artists. Founder Dustin Esson brings his unique brand of festival to Lake Tahoe after acting as managing director of Park City Live and starting a similar festival in Salt Lake City.

While known for its focus on electronic music, this year Tahoe Live is boasting its first rap artist with headliner Lil Wayne. He will play on Saturday, December 14, after acts such as Loud Luxury, Bijou, and Anella. Sunday will see a return to the festival’s electronic roots with Diplo as the main event, following RL Grime, Valentino Khan, and others. This year will see a large increase in attendance, as word continues to spread about this oasis of adventure in the heart of the pristine Sierra Nevadas. Festival-goers will not only be able to enjoy top-notch talent, they will have access to what the Wall Street Journal calls the "#1 ski resort in the United States." Two mountains, Palisades and Alpine, provide world-class skiing opportunities. The Village hosts coffee shops, wine bars, and stores geared to satisfy patrons’ winter sport needs. Vendors will also be scattered throughout the festival itself to offer everything one might need.

Fresh snow will be on hand this weekend to greet winter enthusiasts ready for a weekend of fun, entertainment, and exhilaration in the breathtaking setting of Lake Tahoe. Even if you’re on the naughty list, come join us at Tahoe Live. What happens at Tahoe Live stays at Tahoe Live – we won’t tell Santa.

Tahoe Live is happening this weekend, December 14th and 15th, at Palisades Tahoe in Olympic Valley, CA. Tickets and more information can be found at tahoelive.net.

