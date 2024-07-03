Placer Rep Reveals 2024-2025 Season and Auditions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open submissions are now being accepted for auditions to fill roles in the 2024-2025 Placer Repertory Theater main season, themed “Dark Ambitions,” which includes Shakespeare’s MacBeth in Fall 2024, Dion Boucicault’s melodrama The Corsican Brothers or The Fatal Duel in February 2025 and Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Scarlet in Spring 2025.

Placer Repertory Theater’s 2024-2025 main season shows will perform in Rocklin, California, then will tour to additional venues and will be available for regional bookings. Performers interested in participating in the main season shows may submit an email cover letter with resume, headshot and URL to audition video or digital recording of a prior performance to CASTING@PlacerRep.org. Early career to seasoned performers are encouraged to apply. Nonunion and union performers may apply. Performers are paid for rehearsals and performances. All ethnicities and gender identities are welcomed and encouraged to submit.

Prior seasons’ themes included ‘Seeing Red’ and ‘The Two-Sided Coin of Desire & Fear,’ which led into 2024-2025. “What seemed an appropriate theme for our times is “Dark Ambitions,” said Producing Artistic Director Teresa Stirling Forsyth. “No matter what side you are on regarding any conflict, the situation is ripe for one or both factions to ‘take things too far,’ which inevitably leads to damage. This season’s plays were selected because they represented the pursuit of an ambition at all costs.

MacBeth. A Shakespeare play in which one man’s ambition requires the death of others. This production, MacBeth a la Ubu, is enhanced by the casting of characters from Alfred Jarry’s King Ubu to play MacBeth and Lady MacBeth.

The Corsican Brothers or The Fatal Duel. Dion Boucicault’s melodrama in which two feuding houses in Corsica attempt to wipe each other out (Capulets and Montagues, Hatfields and McCoys, current conflicts in our country and around the world). As with 2023’s Frankenstein, Placer Rep is adapting this melodrama to be interactive and engaging!

A Study in Scarlet. The Sherlock Holmes murder mystery that features conflict regarding opposing spirituality, culture, wills and goals (SPRING)

In addition to Placer Rep’s three main season titles of MacBeth, Corsican Brothers and a Study in Scarlet, new and existing programs will also operate in 2024-2025:

July 1 through July 19 – Open Submissions for Audition

July 15 – New Works Showcase

July 27 – Storytellers Family Theater

July 28 – Collaboration LAB

September 22 – Collaboration LAB

Sept/Oct – MacBeth a la Ubu opening run, then touring

October 27 – Collaboration LAB

November 18 – New Works Showcase

December 15 – Placer Rep Annual Holiday Party

February 2025 – The Corsican Brothers opening run, then touring

March 10, 2025 – New Works Showcase

Spring, 2025 – Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Scarlet

Visit Placer Rep’s website for more information on our programs and company. Venues and scholastic entities interested in booking Placer Repertory Theater company’s theatrical season offerings, or School Tours and Family Theater one-ACT Productions, may contact BoxOffice@placerrep.org or visit the company web site: PlacerRep.org.

