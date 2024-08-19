Placer Rep Hosts Next Collaboration LAB Next Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Versatile visual artist Ciara Cumiskey is the headliner for the Collaboration LAB event and open stage show on August 25. Ciara is a visual artist who works in a wide variety of media and with wide application from portraiture, living art sidewalk works to murals and more. She and other creatives will address the August Collaboration LAB theme “The Crucible: What do you shed or hone; what is your process to shape your work)?” Presenters and open stage performers may share how they each sustain their creative process. After a few prebooked presenters and the headliner, Ciara Cumiskey, host Teresa Stirling Forsyth of Placer Rep encourages audience members to share their talent on the open stage. Creatives from all artistic and cultural disciplines and general audience members are welcome to this FREE event.

From Caravaggio to cartoons, high renaissance to pop art, Ciara Cumiskey has always had a binary fascination with the very old and very new. As a young adult, she was smitten with anime, fantasy, science fiction, and history. Having received her bachelor's degree in Studio Art: Painting in 2014, today her ideas filter through the lens of a personal experience, pop culture, and art history fandom that keeps her thoughtful and reflective. In addition to numerous commissions for portrait and murals, Ciara’s works are shown throughout the greater Sacramento region at places such as Arden Fair, Blue Line Arts, The MACC, Errant Phoenix Gallery and Iridescent Equinox, or you may find her work on Facebook and her website (ciaracumiskey.wixsite.com/ciaracumiskey)

A pre-booked guest joining Ciara Cumiskey at the August LAB is stage manager, technician and makeup artist Gina Hill who will perform a live make-up design demonstration as she transforms a volunteer from the audience. For August, during the open stage, we are particularly encouraging singers, songwriters, musicians and small musical groups to share their talent at our happy, fun, warmly receptive gathering.

All who attend the August 25 LAB may have a free slice of pizza on Placer Rep and those who reserve their seats in advance and are present at the time of the drawing are eligible to win the monthly gift bag. This month, the giftbag donations are from local businesses, to include a Starbucks donation and tickets to Placer Rep’s MacBeth on October 11 & 12.

Collaboration LAB is located on the Roseville/Rocklin border at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse, 6200 Stanford Ranch Road, and offers draft microbrew beers, wine, soft drinks, and the full variety of menu items available for purchase. Patrons with reserved seats may have something to nosh, see a free show and perhaps win a prize. Visit Placer Repertory Theater on Eventbrite.com to reserve your seats for this free live event (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/collaboration-lab-tickets-806309151377).





