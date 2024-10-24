Placer Rep Hosts Final Collaboration LAB of 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Writers & visual artists, musicians & singers, comedians and actors will come together to share their creativity on the “open stage,” Sunday, October 27, to celebrate the final Collaboration LAB of 2024, as this new work & talent incubator and networking program completes its fifth year of service to the area. Doors Open at 6:30 p.m. for audience & presenters.

The format for the October 27 LAB is a PARTY and Open Stage / Mic with free pizza, veggies and desserts in the room, some fun creative activities like fill-in-the-blank poem sheets and karaoke, this FREE event also includes a gift bag drawing worth over $100 (including prizes from Visual Artist Linda Hoschler, President of Rocklin Fine Arts, Starbucks Coffee (3091 Stanford Ranch Road, Rocklin), Placer Rep New Works Showcase tickets and other donors. To be eligible for the drawing, attendees must be present to win and pre-register their seats for the October 27 Collaboration LAB on Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/collaboration-lab-tickets-806309151377).

“Placer Rep is so grateful to CRP & Taphouse of Rocklin for hosting Collaboration LAB for the last two years in their event room. They’ve been a wonderfully supportive partner and ask that community members support businesses who support the arts,” said Teresa Stirling Forsyth, Placer Rep Producing Artistic Director, who will host this event, and may perform a song or monologue, time permitting. Also included in the event will be one or more comedians and the writer/performer Greg Martin of Lincoln, just to name a few attendees who are planning to share. Placer Rep encourages audience members to share their talent on the open stage, and creators from all artistic and cultural disciplines and general audience members are welcomed to this FREE event.

Collaboration LAB is located on the Roseville/Rocklin border at CRP (Cool River Pizza) & Taphouse, 6200 Stanford Ranch Road and offers draft microbrew beers, wine, soft drinks, and the full menu of items available for purchase. Visit Placer Repertory Theater on Eventbrite.com to reserve your seats for this free live event (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/collaboration-lab-tickets-806309151377).



Placer Repertory Theater (www.PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County and surrounding areas, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep), Twitter, Threads and Instagram: PlacerRep, and subscribe to their YouTube Channel (/PlacerRep).

Comments