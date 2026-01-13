PCPA Will Debut New Musical WOVEN

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

PCPA will present Woven as part of its InterPlay Reading Series. A groundbreaking new musical that reimagines Homer's The Odyssey through a strikingly modern lens. Playing January 17th and 18th at the Severson Theatre, tickets only $10!

What happens when the ones left behind become the heroes? With Odysseus gone, she journeys through grief, resilience, and overwhelming doubt, facing goddesses and witches who test her at every turn. Powered by an enthralling original score, Woven delivers a vibrant, female-led story about agency, consequence, and the choices that shape us.

Be among the first to experience Woven—a groundbreaking new work that honors the past while boldly redefining it for today's audiences.

About InterPlay Reading Series

Get up close and personal with the groundbreaking plays of today and tomorrow! PCPA's Interplay series offers staged readings that invite audiences into the heart of storytelling in progress—featuring bold new works, celebrated playwrights, and powerful perspectives. Experience the raw energy of emerging theatre in an intimate, thought-provoking setting.