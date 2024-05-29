Nevada County Creative Ensemble Presents ANIMA At Bodhi Hive

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join House of Fates as they present Anima. Featuring a talented cast of local performers, an original story developed by Jessica Brugnon, "Anima" features a poignant story, dynamic outdoor staging and immersive visuals. The production invites viewers to confront the realities of addiction and contemplate on the resilience of spirit that drives us to overcome adversity.

The House of Fates creative ensemble is committed to writing and producing original works, drawing inspiration from a variety of sources: mythical stories, history, true stories, current events, and social dilemmas. Each story is carefully developed and meticulously crafted to offer a unique experience.

"Theater is a powerful medium to reach people. It allows us to develop intricate scenarios, shed light on universal human struggles and make them somewhat relatable." says Ms. Brugnon, "With this project we hope to foster dialogue around the non spoken layers surrounding addiction, putting the emphasis on the importance of love, healing and community."

Set against the backdrop of the Sierra Nevada Foothills rugged beauty, at Nevada City’s Creative Venue Bodhi Hive, an outdoor theater experience! This new production delves deep into the complexities of the collective human experience around desire, isolation and individualism.

Shedding light on the often-hidden struggles of addiction, and the transformative power of self-awareness, “Anima” unveils the fragility of our inner dialogue, the power of hope, and the beauty of redemption and community.

Comments