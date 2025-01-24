MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 to be Presented at Harris Center for The Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Harris Center for The Arts will present Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’, the new sequel to the long-running, international hit show Menopause The Musical, performing six times, February 20-23, with three evening performances at 7:00pm, and three matinees at 2:00pm.

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have experienced “The Change.” Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas — plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses! Join them on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Beloved for more than 20 years and seen by more than 17 million fans, Menopause The Musical has played every state in the continental U.S., more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages. The New York Times said “It’s impossible not to laugh!” and the Los Angeles Times called the original “Fresh, funny, and simply terrific!” It is the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, currently performing nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Seth Greenleaf directs the sequel, with Kim Simari (Assistant Director) and Karie Koppel (Dramaturg), based on the original characters created by Jeanie Linders, with additional book and lyrics by Karen Bishko and Jeanette Hopkins. “To those who have been through the change, are going through it now, or love someone who is, may this production bring you as much laughter, support, and fellowship as intended,” said Greenleaf on the sequel’s launch. The creative team includes Choreography by Jonathan Stahl, Scenic Design by Sean McClelland, Sound Design by David Lanza, Lighting Design by Jean-Yves Tessiere assisted by Willow McGuinty, and Music Direction by Peter Aylin. It is represented by Columbia Artist Theatricals.



Photo credit: Mark Garvin

