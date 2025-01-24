LOVE, LINDA: THE LIFE OF MRS. COLE PORTER Comes to New Village Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Village Arts has announced its upcoming limited engagement of LOVE, LINDA: THE LIFE OF MRS. Cole Porter, to be performed on the Ray Charles Stage in the Conrad Prebys Theatre at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center. LOVE, LINDA: THE LIFE OF MRS. Cole Porter features the music and lyrics of Cole Porter, and was written by Stevie Holland with Gary Williams Friedman. Arrangements and additional music provided by Gary Williams Friedmann. LOVE LINDA, THE LIFE OF MRS. Cole Porter will run February 7th through 23rd, with Friday matinees and Sunday evenings performances only. This limited engagement will run in tandem with our current Mainstage production of THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE.

Starring the incomparable Sandra Ochoa Rice, this one-woman musical offers a captivating glimpse into the fascinating life of Linda Lee Thomas, the wife and muse of the legendary Cole Porter. This poignant and intimate show reveals the complexities of Linda and Cole Porter’s extraordinary relationship, exploring themes of love, companionship, and resilience. The production is interwoven with innovative arrangements of timeless Porter classics such as “Night and Day,” “I Love Paris,” “In the Still of the Night,” and “Love for Sale,” among many others.

Sandra Ochoa Rice is an accomplished actor, singer, dancer, director, choreographer, music director and Cabaret Performer known for her compelling performances and dynamic stage presence. She has an extensive background in theatre, having performed on numerous stages throughout Southern California. Some of her credits include Betty Haynes in WHITE CHRISTMAS at La Mirada Performing Arts and Pechanga Theatre; Nancy in OLIVER! at the Laguna Playhouse; Morticia Addams in THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL; Fraulein Kost in CABARET at the Lewis Family Playhouse; Baker’s Wife in INTO THE WOODS at Center Stage Theatre; Aldonza in MAN OF LA MANCHA at the Historic California Theatre; and Cha Cha in the staged reading of AMERICA TROPICAL at Musical Theatre West. Sandra’s Cabaret Credits include venues at CCAE Theatricals in Escondido, Cabaret Over the Stars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and the Queen Mary in Long Beach. Sandra also had the honor of performing with Josh Groban at the Kodak Theater in his STAGES Concert Tour. For more information about Sandra, visit www.SandraOchoaRice.com.

“Doing a show about Cole Porter is near and dear to my heart, as it is a full circle moment. The very first musical I ever performed in I played the lead role of Reno Sweeney in 'Anything Goes', by Porter! That show fueled my love for performing.

'Love, Linda' is a story about a true authentic love between two people who never saw the need to define their love story. The genius of Cole Porter's music had a deep foundation of undying support from his Best Friend and wife, Linda. She saw in him what the whole world needed to see and hear, and gave her entire life encouraging and supporting his art to share with the world.

I'm so honored and excited to share this story that has resonated with me with its depth, wit, and nostalgia to the Great American Songbook of the 1930's and 40's! I feel that our communities have a strong need of inclusivity, acceptance, and inspiring others to love each other without judgements. This story speaks to how much Linda and Cole Porter embodied these needs, and how they were far ahead of their time, not only with their passion for art and music, but also with their unequivocal embracement of their love for each other, and respect of their own individuality throughout their partnership in life.”

- Sandra Ochoa Rice

Rice will be joined onstage by a three-person band, including Ronda Rubio on piano, Brad Vaughn on drums, and Michael Selfridge on upright bass. Rubio is also the Musical Director for the production. Nathan Waits will be stage managing; Curtis Mueller will be the lighting designer; and Miki Vale will be the sound designer. LOVE, LINDA: THE LIFE OF MRS. Cole Porter will be performed on the set of THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE, designed by Christopher Scott Murillo.

Rice’s passion for storytelling shines in LOVE, LINDA, a project she describes as a personal milestone in her illustrious career. Through monologues and Cole Porter’s timeless music, she skillfully portrays Linda’s journey, offering audiences an unforgettable theatrical experience that delves into the glamour, challenges, and enduring love of this power couple of the 20th century.

