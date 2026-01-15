Jim Brickman to Perform Live at the Harris Center This Valentine's Day Weekend

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Harris Center for The Arts will present Jim Brickman LIVE. Spend your Valentine's Day weekend with Jim Brickman, as he warms the heart with sweet sounds and stories that bring people together.

The performance is on February 13, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Harris Center for the Arts.

Jim Brickman will wow the crowd with his uplifting “HITS LIVE IN CONCERT.” The Grammy-nominated songwriter gets up close and personal in this intimate setting with his hit songs “Love of My Life,” “The Gift,” “Angel Eyes,” and “Valentine.”

The Harris Center for the Arts is located on the campus of Folsom Lake College in the heart of Folsom, CA. The $50 million venue was built in 2010 and features three unique theaters within the performing arts center. More than 100,000 patrons visit each year with more than 300 use dates that boast a variety of experiences.

The Harris Center's mission is to enrich the lives of people throughout the region by providing venues and opportunities to experience artistic work, celebrate cultural traditions and participate in the creative process.

The Harris Center is a busy hub of activity all year. Anchoring each season is a compelling Broadway musical schedule with more than 25 performances. Patrons are also able to choose from a wide variety of shows presented by the Harris Center.

The theater also serves as a rental venue for the community and its legacy partners, including the Folsom Lake Symphony, Folsom Concert Association, The Pops Chorale & Orchestra, and El Dorado Musical Theatre.