Interview: Natasha Hause and Michael Laun on Their New Project, Diamond Stage Company

Two of Sacramento’s most visible theatre professionals have come back to the local theatre community after a brief absence. Michael Laun and Natasha Hause were integral to the staging of numerous successful pieces at the former Sacramento Theatre Company. After STC’s dissolution, they both enjoyed success with Sierra Repertory Theatre in last fall’s production of The Graduate. Now, they’re putting their names back in the spotlight in a joint venture: a fresh and dazzling new project, Diamond Stage Company. Natasha and Michael spoke to BroadwayWorld about their new theatre company and their plans for the future.

Natasha and Michael, most people know your names from the Sacramento Theatre Company and associate you with quality productions. I always looked forward to your work and listening to Michael’s insights before shows. What were your initial thoughts when you learned that STC was dissolving?

Natasha: I was in shock regarding the demise of STC and I suppose I am still struggling with that reality. I was extremely proud of the extraordinary and impactful productions I was fortunate to have been involved in during my almost eight years there. I was so proud of the overwhelming talent that STC brought to each production. It is a significant loss to our community to say the least, as well as personally and professionally for myself.

Michael: The time I spent at the Sacramento Theatre Company was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life and a time of formidable growth for me. I am forever grateful for my time with STC, the theatrical family I was surrounded by, and the service to the community I was honored to be a part of. I was definitely saddened to hear of its closure.

That didn’t set you two back for long. You both found work with Sierra Repertory Theatre in The Graduate. How was the experience of going to a new theatre after so many years spent at STC?

Michael: After seventeen years of working with Sacramento Theatre Company, I knew it was time for me to retire from my position as Executive Director and venture out to pursue new theatrical endeavors as a freelance stage manager, director, and artist.

Natasha: I was cast as Mrs. Robinson in The Graduate about ten months prior to the demise of STC. I was grateful to have this new adventure to go to while processing the reality of STC’s closure. I savored each moment of performing at Sierra Rep and was able to become a part of a new welcoming family when I needed it most. And, of course, the big bonus was having Michael there by my side.

Michael: I was looking forward to seeing Natasha play Mrs. Robinson. And then I got “the call”…to stage manage the production, what are the odds! Getting the chance to work with Jerry Lee (whom I had enjoyed working with in several shows at STC) and Scott Viets and to work alongside Natasha, well, the Universe was guiding us that we were destined to continue to work together.

Now you two are starting another venture together – a new theatre company. What made you decide to take this on? Were you considering branching off before STC announced its closure?

Michael: No, it wasn’t something we planned but, after returning from working on The Graduate at Sierra Repertory Theatre, we realized STC’s closing would not be the end of our professional artistry together.

Natasha: We created Diamond Stage Company this past spring to contribute to the theatre community in a meaningful way, continuing our engagement with local talent and our patrons that we miss deeply.

What is involved in starting a new theatre company? Can you walk us through that process?

Michael: I have been working professionally in theatre since I was nineteen years old and lived in Los Angeles for forty years before moving to Sacramento. While in L.A., I started my own theatre company, One Step Productions, so the process of starting a company was not new to me. My experience working at STC with Actors’ Equity, professional licensing companies, and others has made this venture of starting Diamond Stage Company with Natasha that much easier. Ultimately, developing a professional theatre company is a demanding and yet gratifying labor of love.

Your first play will be I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers. Why did you choose this story?

Natasha: Well, interestingly enough I was set to perform this play in the Pollock Theatre for our upcoming season at STC, the season that never was to be seen. We had acquired the rights and attached our director, Janis Stevens, who thankfully will be directing this production. We believed in this play so much that it was paramount this was our inaugural production. There are so many reasons that I personally feel it necessary to bring the world of Sue Mengers to life at this time. It’s a story of a woman who broke all barriers, smashing the glass ceiling if you will, to become the first female talent “super-agent” -- going toe-to-toe in a male-dominated field. She struck gold through her moxie, bravery, humor, and relentlessness and represented the who’s who in Hollywood in the 1960s through the 1980s. Her jaw-dropping A-Lister clients included Barbra Streisand, Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, Mick Jagger, and Cher, to name a few.

Michael: Needless to say, Natasha was born to play Sue Mengers!

Natasha, in this play Sue says, “Like I always say, if you can’t say anything nice about someone, come sit by me,” which is opposite of the way I see you. How do you get into this character and what draws you to her?

Natasha: Indeed, I am not the fan of seeking out gossip a la Sue, but oh what pure excitement I am having reveling in her world. The similarities I have discovered are quite significant, which not only makes this eerily relatable, but joyous and inspiring. From our German roots to my personal extensive background in the film industry, especially in the talent agency world, and from my years in NYC and Hollywood negotiating contracts, the parallels are enormous. I became a part of the very world (decades apart) that she dominated. She was a groundbreaking powerhouse that would stop at nothing to get her clients the job. I have deep admiration for the woman Sue was. I believe embodying Sue’s sharp and sometimes vicious tongue is definitely a challenge for myself as an actor. However, the deliciousness of embracing all sides of Sue’s humanity and walking the line between her extraordinary humor, vulnerability, and strength is intoxicating to delve into. Sue was the life of the party, the hostess of the most coveted parties in the 1970’s, the one you wanted to sit next to and the person you never wanted to cross. I am drawn to this absolutely one-of-a-kind woman and I wish I had been savvy enough during my days in the industry to have met her or at least hugged the wall of the Beverly Hills Hotel while she was sealing one of her epic deals for a client. Strangely, I have the feeling our paths did cross, but I arrived to the party five minutes too late.

Natasha, with your significant background in the film & television industry, what research have you had to do specifically for this production and becoming Sue Mengers?

Natasha: I have been so fortunate to have had a lot of knowledge and experience about the industry, which has allowed me to create an in-depth foundation and understand where, why, and how Sue approached many aspects of her career. I have devoured every single morsel of books, articles, and interviews that involve Sue. I have reached out and connected with my friends still involved in the industry. In fact, I will be spending an afternoon with my dear friend (and former boss) who owns her own successful talent agency in Los Angeles next week. This in itself will be fantastic but a big bonus is that she is also bringing to our lunch a close talent manager friend of hers who happens to have been Sue Mengers’ assistant for three years! What a goldmine I have landed in. It is connections like these that help me to further understand and accurately portray Sue. I must say I could not imagine moving forward with this play without Janis Stevens as my director. I am deeply honored to have her expertise in helping me to navigate this role. I consider Janis to be the Queen of directing and starring in one-person shows, which include her stellar portrayals throughout the country in Kate as Katharine Hepburn and Vivien as Vivien Leigh. She personifies everything you must possess for a successful one-person performance. I thank her in advance for taking this journey with this play!

Michael: Working with Natasha over the last eight years, I have witnessed an artist who fully immerses herself in her craft – whether that be directing, acting, or teaching. Her voracious appetite for knowledge and information about the project she is working on is astounding, and this show is no exception.

Natasha, you are a BroadwayWorld Award-winning actress and director and a recent empty nester! You’ve mentioned in the past that you’d be open to take roles outside of the area. Do you have anything in the works?

Natasha: Yes, I am definitely seeking new artistic adventures after sending my glorious daughter, Neely, off to Loyola Marymount University as a film major. Fingers are crossed that she will hire me for one of her upcoming films! I plan to negotiate a good deal Sue-style. (Insert laughter!) I would love to see our production of this play have a life in other cities around the country. Beyond this endeavor, I would love to perform in a musical again, as well as get back to directing. I cannot wait to explore more opportunities now that I am available to travel more.

Michael, you’re currently stage managing Sierra Rep’s production of Into the Woods. Can you tell us about that? Are you planning to continue working in that capacity or would you consider returning to a position similar to the one you held at Sacramento Theatre Company?

Michael: Although I performed in many professional musicals in my early theatrical career, I found that stage managing and directing suited me very well, which led me to a career in arts administration. I’m very grateful to both Scott and Jerry for providing me the opportunity to return to my roots as a stage manager. In fact, I will also be stage managing Murder for Two up at the Oregon Cabaret Theatre later next year. Perhaps I will also have the opportunity to sing on stage again as I do miss the Cabaret Series that I first created over fifteen years ago at STC and I performed in regularly. As a co-founder of Diamond Stage Company along with Natasha, I’m wearing many of the same hats I wore at STC. The future is unwritten, and I’m curious and excited to see what’s next for myself and Diamond Stage Company.

Where would you like to see Diamond Stage Company in the future?

Michael: Our goal is to provide audiences with entertaining, engaging, and quality professional productions with a major focus being reconnecting with our theatre community again. We miss our patrons. We also hope to provide opportunities in the future to employ and feature some of the great local talent we have here in this area. It is also our hope that I’ll Eat You Last has a life beyond this premiere production and that Natasha and I have the chance to bring this fascinating and entertaining play to other theatres around the country.

Natasha: Well said, Michael.

When and where can we see I’ll Eat You Last, and how can we stay in the loop for more information on Diamond Stage Company, Natasha, and Michael?

Natasha: Our Instagram page for this production is now live at @chatwithsuemengers where we’ll be sharing behind-the-scenes content and updates leading up to opening night!

Michael: You can also purchase tickets directly through our Eventbrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ill-eat-you-last-a-chat-with-sue-mengers-tickets-1045546225907?aff=oddtdtcreator.

This is a limited engagement Regional Premiere with only 20 performances in an intimate venue, so secure your tickets now.

Natasha: You’re invited to the party of 2025. Make sure you come, and sit by me!

I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers plays January 9-February 2, 2025 at the Wilkerson Theatre. Tickets may be purchased at the attached link and more information may be found on Instagram at @chatwithsuemengers.

Photo credit: Tory Scroggins

Graphic artwork: Miranda D. Lawson

