Harris Center Presents SUGAR SKULL! A Día De Los Muertos Musical Adventure

The Harris Center is proud to welcome Mexico Beyond Mariachi and their charming production of Sugar Skull!--A Día de Los Muertos a??Musical Adventure. It's a fall production perfect for the whole family.

Young Vita thinks her family has gone loco planning a celebration for deceased loved ones. Why throw a party for the dead? But when a candy skeleton suddenly springs to life, Vita finds herself on a magical, musical journey. Thanks to her skeletal new friend Sugar Skull, Vita dances with ancient ancestors, sings with a sorrowful sorceress, and escapes the trickster Chaneques.

The national tour of Sugar Skull! is presented by Columbia Artists; the audience will enjoy a joyous, heartfelt adventure that delves into the rich, tuneful traditions of Día de los Muertos.

SUGAR SKULL! takes to the stage Friday, November 15, 2019 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $15-$18; Children & Students with ID $11.50-$14. Tickets are available online at www.harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888 from 12 noon to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday, and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. The Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, CA, facing East Bidwell Street.

Mexico Beyond Mariachi is a multi-cultural ensemble of professional musicians, actors, dancers and teaching artists whose love of Mexican traditions and way of life shines bright in every performance. Their philosophy is rooted in the belief that art and culture are an integral part in the development of every individual's outlook on life; personal engagement, community experiences, and the celebration of commonality are themes Mexico Beyond Mariachi brings to every performance.

Along with a busy national touring schedule, Mexico Beyond Mariachi has a 15-year history as one of the leading arts-in-education providers of regional Mexican music and dance in the New York City tri-state area, providing in-school performances, residencies, workshops and more to approximately 50,000 school children each year. Through live music, dance, and storytelling, the company immerses its audiences in the magical realism that is ever present in Mexican culture, igniting their imagination, leaving them with an enhanced awareness of the global community.

The cast of eight actors and musicians includes RAFA REYES (Sugar Skull), who is originally from Córdoba, Mexico. He is a graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York, and is an awarded Cultural Representative of Veracruz. His theater credits in Mexico and the U.S include West Side Story, Man of La Mancha, Joseph, Once On This Island, and Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel, among others. ZAHAIRA CURIEL (Vita) is a native New Yorker, born and raised in Washington Heights, with roots planted in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. ALDA REUTER (Mama/Abuelita) is the co-founder and Artistic Director of Mexico Beyond Mariachi. She was born and raised in Mexico City and comes from a family of artists who celebrate the culture and traditions of Latin America.





