Elly Award Nomination Party Will Be Held Sunday, August 2

The Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance (SARTA) will announce the names of more than 400 Elly nominees on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 7:00 pm. This year's Elly nomination announcements will be held LIVE! in a local backyard with appropriate mask-wearing and physical distancing in place. All printed Elly nomination certificates will be mailed to the theatre where the show was produced. A complete 2020 Elly nominee list will be posted to www.sarta.com around 9pm on August 2nd.

Although the 19-20 Elly Judging year was shortened due to the Covid 19 pandemic and stay at home orders in March, SARTA decided to move forward with the Elly Award Nomination Party and Elly Award Ceremony. The top five vote getters in each category are then announced. Elly nominations are given for the following categories: Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Director, Costume Design, Lighting Design, Set Design, Sound Design, Overall Production and Musical Direction and Choreography, if applicable, in each of eight divisions which include Comedy, Drama, Education-Plays, Education- Musicals, Musicals, Young People's -Plays, Young People's- Musicals and Children's Theatre. Original Works nominees are given for both Original Scripts - Adult and Original Scripts - Youth.

Due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, SARTA will hold the 38th Annual Virtual Elly Award Ceremony- Youth and Adult Divisions on Twitch TV on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm. For more information about the Elly Nomination Party Facebook Live event or the upcoming 38th Annual Virtual Elly Awards Ceremony on Twitch TV, please contact the SARTA office at 916-443-8229 or email sarta@sarta.com or visit the web site at www.sarta.com.

