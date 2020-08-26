EMH Productions Presents Livestreaming Premiere of ACTUALLY by Anna Zeigler

ACTUALLY will be presented September 10th -26th, 2020.

Award winning EMH Productions begins a delayed 9th season with a Livestreaming Production in the newly constructed sound stage at The Ooley Theatre. When faced with the prospect of how dramatically theatre has to be reinvented to continue, I decided to move forward with a plan that was to be implemented next year: Turn The Ooley Theatre into a Livestreaming Venue. This is simply a throwback to the days of live television, with our actors performing live to you into your living rooms. This two -person show lended itself to not only being incredibly relevant to our audiences today, but has been able to be physically distanced in staging as well in our rehearsal process. This is the first full show, not a staged reading or Zoom reading, to be produced in Sacramento (that I am aware of). Its a show that lays bare the gender and race issues on our college campuses, our crippling desire to fit in, and that there are always at least 3 sides to every story. The Livestreaming Premiere of Actually by Anna Ziegler will run from September 10th to September 26th, 2020 at The Ooley Theatre, 2007 28th St., Sacramento, CA 95818.

Advisory: This play uses strong language and discusses rape in specific details.



THE PLAY

Amber and Tom are freshmen at Princeton University, struggling with the myriad number of clubs and parties and friends and how to just simply exist, much less fit in or even study. They meet and spend a night together that alters the course of their lives. They agree on the drinking, they agree on the attraction, but consent is foggy, and if unspoken can it be called consent? Amber and Tom make you, the audience, the jury they face as they tell their sides of the story, and so much more. *Mature audiences only.

Directed by Elise Hodge and Dan Fagan

Starring: Grace Leekley and Rodger Lee

