December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Sacramento Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Sacramento:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Direction of a Musical (non-professional)
Best Direction of a Musical (professional)
Best Direction of a Play (professional)
Best Lighting Design (Professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
Rodolfo Soto - IN THE HEIGHTS - Broadway At Music Circus 44%
David Taylor Gomes - MURDER FOR TWO - Sacramento Theatre Company 19%
Timothy Stewart - DISASTER - Sacramento Theatre Company 8%
Casey Camacho - NEWSIES - Woodland Opera House 27%
Michael Stark - MARY POPPINS - Musical Mayhem Productions 12%
Michael David Smith - 42ND STREET - Woodland Opera House 11%
Ian Hopps - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Sacramento Theatre Company 31%
Matt K. Miller - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sacramento Theatre Company 29%
Michael J. Asberry - WHEN WE WERE COLORED - Sacramento Theatre Company 28%
Adrianna Hicks - THE WIZ - Broadway At Music Circus 24%
Kristen Beth Williams - SHREK - Broadway At Music Circus 18%
Brit West - OKLAHOMA! - Broadway At Music Circus 11%
Ernestine Balisi - 42ND STREET - Woodland Opera House 22%
Chloe Boyan - RANKED, A NEW MUSICAL - UC Davis Ground and Field Theatre Festival 19%
Shelby Wulfert - RANKED, A NEW MUSICAL - UC Davis Ground and Field Theatre Festival 17%
Brooklynn Solomon - WHEN WE WERE COLORED - Sacramento Theatre Company 31%
Natasha Hause - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sacramento Theatre Company 19%
Viktoria Luna - BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY - Capital Stage Theater 17%
Rickey Tripp - IN THE HEIGHTS - Broadway At Music Circus 48%
Nicole Sterling - DISASTER - Sacramento Theatre Company 18%
Gerry McIntyre - THE WIZ - Broadway At Music Circus 17%
Mary Folino - SHREK - Broadway At Music Circus 54%
Jessica Minnihan - DISASTER - Sacramento Theatre Company 27%
Jessica Minnihan - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Sacramento Theatre Company 19%
Mindy Cooper - RANKED, A NEW MUSICAL - UC Davis Ground and Field Theatre Festival 41%
Bob Cooner - 42ND STREET - Woodland Opera House 18%
Bryce McDill - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, JR. - Musical Mayhem Productions 11%
Glenn Casale - SHREK - Broadway At Music Circus 37%
Linda Goodrich - OKLAHOMA! - Broadway at Music Circus 24%
Michael Laun - DISASTER - Sacramento Theatre Company 22%
Natasha Hause - THE CRUCIBLE - Sacramento Theatre Company 32%
Stephen Eich - WHEN WE WERE COLORED - Sacramento Theatre Company 26%
Casey McClellan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Sacramento Theatre Company 22%
Craig Vincent - DISASTER - Sacramento Theatre Company 54%
Jessica Bertine - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Sacramento Theatre Company 46%
RANKED, A NEW MUSICAL - Ground & Field Theatre Festival 37%
42ND STREET - Woodland Opera House 15%
MARY POPPINS - Musical Mayhem Productions 12%
IN THE HEIGHTS - Broadway At Music Circus 50%
DISASTER - Sacramento Theatre Company 18%
THE WIZ - Broadway At Music Circus 13%
COMEDY OF TENORS - Stockton Civic Theatre 62%
RIPCORD - Stockton Civic Theatre 38%
WHEN WE WERE COLORED - Sacramento Theatre Company 37%
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sacramento Theatre Company 34%
THE CRUCIBLE - Sacramento Theatre Company 29%
WAITRESS - Broadway Sacramento 77%
CATS - Broadway Sacramento 23%
Broadway At Music Circus 26%
Musical Mayhem Productions 25%
Sacramento Theatre Company 25%
