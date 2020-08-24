City Of Sacramento Appoints Cultural & Creative Economy Manager

She will begin her tenure on September 21, 2020.

The City of Sacramento has selected Megan Van Voorhis as Cultural & Creative Economy Manager, following a national executive search process led by Arts Consulting Group (ACG). She will begin her tenure on September 21, 2020.

Ms. Van Voorhis is a mission-driven arts leader with nearly two decades of experience and a proven track record of success in strengthening arts and culture as a partner in community progress. Since 2003, she has held various leadership roles at Arts Cleveland (formerly Community Partnership for Arts and Culture), a nonprofit service organization dedicated to advancing arts and culture. In her most recent role as President and CEO, she oversaw public initiatives, led the board and staff through an organizational life cycle change, and oversaw the organization's visioning, strategic planning, and rebranding processes. Ms. Van Voorhis established Arts Cleveland as a central thought partner and credible resource in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District's arts education planning process. She also increased earned income through improved sponsorship strategies, speaking engagements, and the establishment of a new consulting practice and fiscal sponsorship program-resulting in a doubling of earned income since taking over the organization. Her other roles at Arts Cleveland included Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Director of Research and Business Practices, and Assistant Director of Programs and Services.

As an adjunct faculty member at Baldwin-Wallace University, Ms. Van Voorhis provided instruction to undergraduate students on current issues in arts management, business and strategic planning, and program development. She currently serves as a member of The Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County and as a trustee of Ohio Citizens for the Arts and the Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy Coalition. Ms. Van Voorhis holds a bachelor of fine arts in dance from The Ohio State University and a master of business administration from Case Western Reserve University where she received the Holmes Fellowship in Regional Economic Development.

In making the announcement, Assistant City Manager Michael Jasso said, "Megan's understanding of the arts and how creative ecosystems improve our city's quality of life make her uniquely qualified for this position. With her experience and skills, I know that Megan will help our creative businesses to flourish and grow to strengthen Sacramento's creative sector."

"Megan will provide a great new perspective for the Sacramento arts and culture scene," said Convention and Cultural Services Director Jody Ulich. "Her extensive experience in developing and executing art, culture, and creative economy programs with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion will help further develop the cultural and creative life of our city."

"The Office of Arts & Culture plays a critical role in supporting, promoting, and advancing the arts throughout Sacramento," stated Ms. Van Voorhis. "I look forward to working with staff and the creative community to further the arts and culture goals of the city."

"ACG was honored to work with the City of Sacramento to fill this important role within the Office of Arts & Culture," said ACG Senior Vice President Wyona Lynch-McWhite. "Megan Van Voorhis' extensive experience in establishing and growing multi-sector partnerships will be instrumental in developing and implementing a broad range of policies, programs, and services to support, preserve, and strengthen Sacramento's diverse artistic, cultural, and creative economy communities. Her past experience and deep commitment to broad community engagement will be essential as the City moves forward with the implementation of the Creative Edge Plan."

