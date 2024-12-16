Cast Set for A RAISIN IN THE SUN Presented by Carrie's TOUCH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carrie's TOUCH has revealed the new cast for its upcoming productions of A Raisin in the Sun. Tammie Denyse, PhD, will star as Lena Younger, alongside Jasmine Washington as Beneatha Younger, Maasai Mack as Travis Younger, and Howie Bryant as Bobo. Newcomers Jason D. Thompson, PhD, and Alana Matthews will also join the talented ensemble for the anticipated 2025 performances. Performance dates and venue details for A Raisin in the Sun will be announced in the new year.

The announcement took place at the organization's recent "Dinner with the Youngers" event in Sacramento on December 7, celebrating the timeless story of family, dreams, and resilience that A Raisin in the Sun embodies.

"The cast brings fresh energy and dynamic perspectives to this iconic production," said a spokesperson for Carrie's TOUCH. "This story resonates deeply within our community, and we're thrilled to share it with audiences in 2025."

About Carrie's TOUCH

Carrie's TOUCH is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Black women and families impacted by breast cancer. Through community-centered initiatives and events like Dinner with the Youngers and No Longer Silent, Carrie's TOUCH creates opportunities for connection, open dialogue, and celebration, empowering families to heal and thrive together.

