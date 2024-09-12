Carrie's TOUCH to Present A RAISIN IN THE SUN Beginning Performances This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Carrie's TOUCH, led by Rev. Tammie Denyse, PhD, proudly presents a new production of Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun. First debuting on Broadway in 1959, this play continues to resonate with audiences worldwide for its authentic portrayal of Black family life.

Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun will be performed at the West Sacramento Black Box Theater Community Center September 15-29. This production honors the original while offering a fresh, healing perspective. Audiences can participate in Sunday "Talk Back" sessions to discuss the play's relevance and its impact on mental health. This initiative aligns with Carrie's TOUCH mission to foster community healing and understanding.

The production, directed by James Ellison III, features a talented cast, including Donald Lacy as Walter Lee Younger, Tammie Denyse as Lena Younger, Lina Justine Ramirez as Ruth Younger, Maasai Mack as Travis Younger, Camden Arnold as Travis Younger, Jasmine Washington as Beneatha Younger, Raheem Muhammad-Terrell as Joseph Asagai, Javon Young as George Murchison, Howie Bryant as Bobo, Elaine Douglas as Mrs. Johnson, and Ted Ridgway as Karl Lindner.

The play dives into the struggles of a Black family in 1950s Chicago, addressing racial injustice and generational conflict. It explores systemic oppression, encouraging crucial conversations and healing.

Rev. Tammie Denyse, PhD, a nearly 20-year breast cancer survivor, reflects on how "A Raisin in the Sun" has helped her heal. After a ten-year hiatus from theater, she returns to the stage as Lena Younger, finding solace and connection in the role. Lorraine Hansberry, the play's author, was not only a playwright but also a civil rights advocate. Her own battle with cancer mirrors the struggles faced by many women supported by Carrie's TOUCH. This production pays tribute to Hansberry's spirit and amplifies the fight against breast cancer.

The production is supported by a dynamic team including Dr. Annette Stanton, renowned psychologist and professor at UCLA; James Ellison III, Artistic Director at Celebration Arts Theatre in Sacramento; Niyah Moore, accomplished writer and playwright; and Helen Terry-Stallworth, seasoned stage manager.

Event Details

Dates: September 15-29, 2024

Location: Black Box Theater, 1212 Merkley Ave, West Sacramento, CA 95691

Show Times

Sunday, September 15: Opening Day- 2PM

Thursdays-Saturdays: 7PM

Sundays: 2PM

Ticket Information

Performances begin on Sunday, September 15th, and run through Sunday, September 29th. Tickets are available at Eventbrite, carriestouch.org, or by calling 916-931-8853. Discounted tickets are available for students and seniors with valid IDs.

