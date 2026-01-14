Capital Stage To Present Sacramento Premiere Of THE SOUND INSIDE

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Capital Stage will present the Sacramento premiere of THE SOUND INSIDE, a play by Adam Rapp, beginning January 28 and running through March 1, 2026. The production will be staged at Capital Stage Theatre in Midtown Sacramento and is part of the company’s 21st season.

Directed by Capital Stage Artistic Director Michael Stevenson, THE SOUND INSIDE centers on the relationship between Bella Baird, a Yale creative writing professor, and Christopher, a gifted and enigmatic student whose connection to her develops in unexpected ways. The play received its world premiere at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2018 and was later produced on Broadway at Studio 54, where it earned six Tony Award nominations, including Best Play. The production was named a New York Times Critic’s Pick.

The Sacramento production will feature Dana Brooke and Jacob Flekier. Both actors are members of Actors’ Equity Association.

THE PLAY

When Bella Baird, an isolated creative writing professor at Yale, begins mentoring a talented but mysterious student, their professional relationship deepens into an intense personal connection. As their lives and the stories they tell intertwine, Bella makes a request that challenges both characters and explores the boundaries of trust, obligation, and personal responsibility.

The running time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

CAST

The cast includes Dana Brooke and Jacob Flekier, with Jillian Owens and Matthew Hanjoong serving as understudies.

THE DIRECTOR

Michael Stevenson has served as Artistic Director of Capital Stage since 2015. His directing credits with the company include The Lehman Trilogy, King James, Archduke, Gloria, Admissions, Sweat, Disgraced, and Clybourne Park, among others. His regional directing work includes productions at B Street Theatre, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Orlando Shakespeare Company, Perseverance Theatre Company, and Sacramento Theatre Company.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Performances will take place at Capital Stage Theatre, located at 2215 J Street in Sacramento.

Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

The production will run from January 28 through March 1, 2026.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Special events during the run will include Wine Wednesdays on February 4 and 18; a Beer Friday on February 6; CapChats post-show discussions on February 8, 12, 15, 22, and 26; a Community Night Pay What You Will performance on Saturday, February 7 at 8:00 p.m.; and an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, February 28 at 8:00 p.m.

TICKETS

Tickets range from $35 to $70, not including fees. Tickets are available online or by calling the box office at 916-995-5464. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

THE SOUND INSIDE is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.