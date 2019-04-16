Capital Stage Announces 15th Anniversary Season

Capital Stage announces its 15th Anniversary Season entitled GOING HOME. This landmark season will be the 4th season at the helm of Producing Artistic Director, Michael Stevenson.

He has chosen six Sacramento Premieres that explore the emotional foundation that shapes us our family, our place of origin, our home. In this new century of turbulent social change, these six plays explore the powerful tether we all have to the place we call home . Subscriptions are available now by contacting the Box Office at 916-995-5464, capstage.org, or 2215 J Street. Single tickets will go on sale August 1, 2019. Current Subscribers who renew before June 10 will enjoy the option to keep their seats.

THE 2019/20 SEASON: GOING HOME

BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY by Stephen Adly Guirgis Sacramento Premiere | 2015 Pulitzer Prize Winner August 28 - September 29, 2019

Ex-cop and recent widower Walter Pops Washington and his newly paroled son Junior have spent a lifetime living between Riverside Drive and crazy. But now, the NYPD is demanding his signature to close an outstanding lawsuit, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed and the church won't leave him alone. When the struggle to keep one of New York City's last great rent-stabilized apartments collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests, and a final ultimatum, it seems that the old days may be dead and gone. Somewhere south of cozy and north of dangerous, west of sitcom and due east of tragedy a dizzying and exciting place to be fresh and startling.

THE HUMANS by Stephen Karam Sacramento Premiere | 2016 Tony Award Winner for Best Play October 16 - November 17, 2019

Breaking with tradition, Erik Blake has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex, eerie things start to go bump in the night and the heart and horrors of the Blake clan are exposed.

ALABASTER by Audrey Cefaly Sacramento Premiere | NNPN Rolling World Premiere January 22 - February 23, 2020

A noted photographer sets out to explore the topography of scars. Her journey lands her in the mysterious realm of an undiscovered folk artist hiding away on a small farm in North Alabama. This intimate portrait explores the meaning and purpose of art and the struggle of the lost and tortured souls that seek to create it.

ADMISSIONS by Joshua Harmon Co-Production with American Stage | 2018 Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Awards Winner for Outstanding Play March 11 - April 12, 2020

Sherri Rosen-Mason is head of the admissions department at a New England prep school, fighting to diversify the student body. Alongside her husband, the school's Headmaster, they've largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the twenty-first century. But when their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values with convulsive results.

Astonishing and daring. An extraordinarily useful and excruciating satire - of the left, by the left, for the left - for today.

PASS OVER by Antoinette Nwandu Sacramento Premiere | 2018 NY Times Critics Pick April 29 - May 31, 2020

Moses and Kitch stand around on the corner talking sh*t, passing the time, and hoping that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space with his own agenda and derails their plans. Emotional and lyrical, Pass Over crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, exposing the unquestionable human spirit of young men stuck in a cycle just looking for a way out.



THE GREAT LEAP by Lauren Yee Sacramento Premiere | 2017 Kesselring Prize Winner June 17 - July 19, 2020

When an American college basketball team travels to Beijing for a friendship game in the post-Cultural Revolution 1980s, both countries try to tease out the politics behind this newly popular sport. Cultures clash as the Chinese coach tries to pick up moves from the Americans and Chinese-American player Manford spies on his opponents. Inspired by events in her own father's life, Yee applies a devilishly keen satiric eye to her generation (and its parents).

Capital Stage 2019 Holiday Special

THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY by Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon Sacramento Premiere December 4 - 29, 2019

It's Christmas at Pemberley again! This new companion piece to Gunderson & Melcon's holiday hit Miss Bennet, The Wickhams takes us downstairs where servants are bustling with the arrival of holiday guests. In the warmth of the Darcy kitchen, family secrets are revealed and loyalties are tested. A bright new holiday tale full of mirth, wit, and the power of giving back to others.







