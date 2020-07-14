California Stage's Social Distance Theater Adds Another Show

Enjoy an evening of live theater and music on Saturday, July 18th at 8pm!

Opening the evening will be Shelby "Chi-town Shel" Janes on the piano.

The Sacramento Playwrights Collaborative presents a reading of I Doubt It, an award-winning short play by Victoria Goldblatt. Starring Joel Mario Rickert as Alex and Janine Romney as Marsha.

The Undulations, a post-modern swing band with seven albums of vintage and original tunes.

Get $15 tickets HERE!



California Stage is a non-profit partnered theater company dedicated to encouraging arts created by Californian artists. It reflects a California state of mind when it chooses its work.

Their vision informs their choices through their literary, social activist and multicultural points of view. They believe that their work sets them apart from most other local theaters, in that they strive to "present high-quality work that explores issues of importance to Californians." If they do a revival, it must have topical significance and or present an artistic challenge to their artists.

They have seen their work continuously attract growing audiences who expect to be challenged and enriched.

Related Articles Shows View More Sacramento Stories

More Hot Stories For You