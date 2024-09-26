Black Box Theater to Present A RAISIN IN THE SUN Talkback Group Session

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join for the grand finale of "A Raisin in the Sun" as Carrie's TOUCH wraps up a powerful production of Lorraine Hansberry's timeless play. This is your last chance to witness this transformative piece, directed by James Ellison III, that shines a light on racial injustice, generational conflict, and family resilience. Sunday includes a talkback session to encourage community engagement, facilitated by Rev. Tammie Denyse, PhD, who is a certified grief specialist.

Rev. Tammie Denyse, PhD, stars as Lena Younger, alongside a stellar cast including Donald Lacy as Walter Lee Younger, Lina Justine Ramirez as Ruth Younger, Maasai Mack as Travis Younger, Camden Arnold as Travis Younger, Jasmine Washington as Beneatha Younger, Raheem Muhammad-Terrell as Joseph Asagai, Javon Young as George Murchison, Howie Bryant as Bobo, Elaine Douglas as Mrs. Johnson, and Ted Ridgway as Karl Lindner.

In this deeply moving portrayal of Black family life in 1950s Chicago. Beyond the story's resonance, it also connects with Carrie's TOUCH's mission to foster healing, especially among women of color facing breast cancer.

Closing Performance: Sunday, September 29th at 2 PM

Location: Black Box Theater, 1212 Merkley Ave, West Sacramento, CA 95691

Get Your Tickets Now

Tickets are available at Eventbrite and carriestouch.org, or call 916-931-8853 for more information.

This final performance promises to be an emotional, powerful conclusion to a production that has brought audiences to their feet. Join to experience the spirit of Lorraine Hansberry's masterpiece one last time.

Rev. Tammie Denyse, a nearly 20-year breast cancer survivor, reflects on how A Raisin in the Sun has helped her heal. After a ten-year hiatus from theater, she returned to the stage as Lena Younger in 2023, finding solace and connection in the role. Lorraine Hansberry, the play's author, was not only a playwright but also a civil rights advocate. Her own battle with cancer mirrors the struggles faced by many Black women supported by Carrie's TOUCH. This production pays tribute to Hansberry's spirit and amplifies the fight against breast cancer.

The production is supported by a dynamic team including Dr. Annette Stanton, renowned psychologist and professor at UCLA; James Ellison III, Artistic Director at Celebration Arts Theatre in Sacramento; Niyah Moore, accomplished writer and playwright; and Helen Terry-Stallworth, seasoned stage manager.

