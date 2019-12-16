B Street Theatre Presents POPCORN FALLS

Dec. 16, 2019  

Popcorn Falls by James Hindman is an acrobatic two-hander for two of B Street's most beloved company members: Dave Pierini and Greg Alexander. Together they'll play an entire town, over 20 roles total.

It's not the first time these two have shared the stage exclusively. Pierini and Alexander performed together in Love Child (2010) and The Big Bang (2005). For Popcorn Falls, they'll be charged with saving a town by staging a play.

Hindman's play is about a quaint, but down-on-its-luck town that lost its sole beauty spot and tourist attraction, an immaculate waterfall, to a dam. To make matters worse, the town is in the grips of a corrupt Budget Planning Committee from a neighboring town who plans to displace the community and make way for a sewage treatment plant. Just when all hope seems lost the arrival of an Arts Council check brings opportunity to save the town of Popcorn Falls, provided the town puts up a play in one week. There's only one big problem: Popcorn Falls doesn't have a theatre.

With Popcorn Falls, Hindman has written a love letter to theatre that holds on dearly to the belief that art can save the world.

Tickets and information available at (916) 443-5300 or www.bstreettheatre.org.



