Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Summers - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christian Fleming - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre
Best Dance Production
BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street
Best Direction Of A Musical
Armand Paganelli - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville
Best Direction Of A Play
Owen Thompson - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater
Best Ensemble
'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Keith A. Truax - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Katie Luekens Chan Chee - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Musical
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Bria Hydrick - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville
Best Performer In A Play
Alvin Keith - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater
Best Play
'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christian Fleming - KEN LUDWIG’S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson - 'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Amin Fuson - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Devin E. Haqq - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater
Favorite Local Theatre
The Schoolhouse Theater
