By: Jan. 17, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Summers - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christian Fleming - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre

Best Dance Production
BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street

Best Direction Of A Musical
Armand Paganelli - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville

Best Direction Of A Play
Owen Thompson - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater

Best Ensemble
'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Keith A. Truax - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Katie Luekens Chan Chee - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Musical
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse

Best Performer In A Musical
Bria Hydrick - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville

Best Performer In A Play
Alvin Keith - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater

Best Play
'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Christian Fleming - KEN LUDWIG’S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson - 'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Amin Fuson - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Devin E. Haqq - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater

Favorite Local Theatre
The Schoolhouse Theater
 



