Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Summers - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christian Fleming - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre



Best Dance Production

BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street



Best Direction Of A Musical

Armand Paganelli - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville



Best Direction Of A Play

Owen Thompson - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater



Best Ensemble

'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Keith A. Truax - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Katie Luekens Chan Chee - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse



Best Musical

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse



Best Performer In A Musical

Bria Hydrick - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville



Best Performer In A Play

Alvin Keith - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater



Best Play

'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christian Fleming - KEN LUDWIG’S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson - 'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amin Fuson - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Devin E. Haqq - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater



Favorite Local Theatre

The Schoolhouse Theater



