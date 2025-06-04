 tracking pixel
Westchester Collaborative Theater to Host Comedy Night Featuring NYC Stand-Up Talent

The event will be held at WCT’s black box performance space in Ossining.

By: Jun. 04, 2025
Westchester Collaborative Theater to Host Comedy Night Featuring NYC Stand-Up Talent Image
Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) will continue its popular Comedy Night series on Friday, June 13, with a lineup of three New York City-based stand-up comedians recognized for their work on national television and in film.

The event will be held at WCT’s black box performance space in Ossining and is part of the company’s ongoing effort to bring diverse live entertainment to Westchester County.

Known for drawing talent with credits from late-night shows, comedy specials, and streaming platforms, WCT’s Comedy Nights have gained a reputation for intimate, high-quality performances that connect professional comedians with local audiences.

Further details on the evening’s lineup and ticket availability are expected to be announced soon.



