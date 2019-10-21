WPPAC Announces Annual 4TH NIGHT STAND

Join WPPAC for our Annual 4th Night Stand, where local actors, writers and directors perform original 10 minute plays all with in ONE DAY, brought to you by Stage 2 at White Plains Performing Arts Center.

On November 1st playwrights will write through the night and use their creative juices to write original 10 minute scripts, to be handed off to the directors the next day. The directors and actors will then continue the creativity and make the plays come to life.

Unpredictable, low-commitment, instantly gratifying, and over in a flash; come see the results of this sleepless night on November 2nd at 7:00 pm at White Plains Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $12, for tickets visit the theater box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase tickets online or call 914-328-1600. For Group Sales, please contact boxoffice@wppac.com. 4th Night Stand: You Up? performs one night and One Night Only. You don't want to miss this juicy One Night Stand!

Calling all artists from the tri-state area to take part in this 7pm Friday to 7pm Saturday event as playwrights,directors or actors. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeqbyMT3nWuIHJKFZLDShe7XiFkFL8ekXd8TZyXVYzD3cO0Uw/viewform|





