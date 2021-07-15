The Neighbors Announce Catskills Residency To Present THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST

What Will the Neighbors Say? has announced Co-Artistic Director Ana Cristina Da Silva's play, "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost," has been curated to be co-produced as a part of the inaugural Summer Reading Series by the Catskills Mountain Shakespeare in Shandaken, NY on July 21st 2021.

The play, which examines the complex nature of consent and trauma, has been developed by The Neighbors virtually over the last year. This reading will be presented with funding from the Indie Theatre Fund's Urgency Grant. Tickets and further information are available at www.catskillmountainshakespeare.com and by visiting www.wwtns.org.

Da Silva's "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost" is a weighty puppet drama following the inner life of a woman as personified by her pet bird. After a sexual encounter with a friend, one where the participant's actions are questionable and difficult to judge, the relationship between pet and owner quickly morphs, leading to death, crime, and punishment. Da Silva will direct this reading, featuring Co-Artistic Directors Sam Hood Adrain and James Clements, as well as frequent collaborator Malena Pennycook. "I am so excited to be developing this work in-person with such an excellent and committed group of artists," said Da Silva.

Founded in 2020, Catskill Mountain Shakespeare is committed to bringing world class theatre to the residents and visitors of the Catskills, all while celebrating and preserving the natural and unique beauty of the region. They are a proud 501(c)(3) Public Charity. Catskill Mountain Shakespeare is thrilled to be producing their inaugural Summer Play Reading series.