Take human bites! The Harrison Players present Broadway's longest running comedy "Gemini" by Albert Innaurato.

Performances are Friday October 18 at 8:00pm, Saturday October 19 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sunday October 20 at 2:00pm. All tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.harrisonplayers.org.

It's a smash!





